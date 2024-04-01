Royal Oak Leprechauns Honor Royal Oak Sandlot League with First "Share the Glove" Grant

April 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Royal Oak Leprechauns News Release







Royal Oak, MI, March 25, 2024 - The Royal Oak Leprechauns are pleased to announce the inaugural "Share the Glove" grant, courtesy of the Northwoods League Foundation. This year's recipient is the Royal Oak Sandlot League. Entering its seventh year of the "Share the Glove" initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded annual grants of Rawlings baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations in communities in the league's team markets.

Leprechaun Owner and General Manager Mark Sackett has been partnering with the ROSL and the grant is a natural fit.

"The ROSL has long been a fixture in teaching the fundamentals of both baseball and softball and we want to help nurture that in any way possible," Sackett said. "The Northwoods League has started a softball league as well and we are hoping to one day have a team here in Royal Oak."

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities. In support of this mission, the Foundation will be awarding 25 equipment grants to youth baseball and softball organizations throughout communities with a Northwoods League Affiliate.

The Royal Oak Leprechauns will be awarding a 2024 Youth Softball Equipment Grant to the ROSL - The Royal Oak Sandlot League.

What is the grant?

The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding sets of Rawlings youth baseball and softball equipment through "Share the Glove" grants this Spring. Each grant includes catcher's gear, fielding gloves, batting helmets, bats and practice balls.

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met to be eligible to receive the grant:

- Organization must qualify as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3).

- Organization may not be an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization.

- Organization must provide opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

The Leprechauns begin their inaugural season of Northwoods League play on Memorial Day (May 27). Season tickets and packages are currently available at royaloakleprechauns.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.