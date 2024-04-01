Larks & Bismarck Distillery Announce New Drink Flavor: Hot Dog Water

April 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Bismarck Larks News Release







(Bismarck, ND) - The Larks and Bismarck Distillery are excited to announce the newest canned cocktail flavor coming to Larks games this summer - Hot Dog Water. The new flavor will premiere on Wednesday, July 17th - which just so happens to be National Hot Dog Day.

This big idea started where all good ideas start in baseball - an off-season brainstorming session. Dozens of baseball teams each year develop out of the box concession item ideas in an attempt to captivate the minds of fans and earn their place in baseball promotion lore.

"This is no joke," said Rob Williamson, Larks Chief Experience Officer. "I mean we're trying to compete with legendary ideas like the Twinkie Hot Dog, the Funnel Cake Dog, and Bacos (a taco served inside a bacon shell). We must think of something so bold that could really garner attention but also taste so good that fans couldn't wait to get their hands on it."

During the brainstorm, it was noted that every summer thousands of delicious Cloverdale hot dogs are boiled then grilled at Larks games and devoured by enthusiastic fans - but we couldn't help but ask each other, "what happens to all that hot dog water?"

Upon further research, the Larks' front office learned this water was discarded by the concession stand workers each night. The obvious next question was, "what if this tasty water could not only be repurposed, but turned into something extraordinary?"

That is where Bismarck Distillery came in.

Chris Fries, one of the owners of Bismarck Distillery and big Larks fan, happened to run into some Larks employees at an indoor golf league and overheard their conversation.

That is when Hot Dog Water was born," Fries said. "At Bismarck Distillery, we pride ourselves on creating great ready to drink cocktail flavors such as Huckleberry Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade, Vodka Cran, Bourbon Cola, and more. When I heard Hot Dog Water for the first time, I knew that was the next flavor I had to get my hands on."

The team at Bismarck Distillery got to work and after numerous variations of the recipe they not only found a way to repurpose this water but created a unique and flavorful beverage for adults to enjoy.

Larks fans can be among the first to try Hot Dog Water and celebrate America's favorite ballpark snack on Wednesday, July 17 - National Hot Dog Day.

Here is what else fans can expect at the National Hot Dog Day game:

"Little Smokie" of the Game: For one night only, the "CHI St. Alexius Baby Bird of the Game," will become the "Little Smokie!" Keep an eye out for the cutest kid in the crowd to be recognized before the game.

"Condimento Man" Makes his Debut: Introducing a brand-new mascot - "Condimento Man!" This caped crusader is like Batman, but with a toolbelt filled with all your favorite hot dog toppings - ketchup, mustard, and relish!

Hottest Dog Contest: Calling fan's cutest canine companions. Submit a picture of your pup for the "Hottest Dog" contest and the best looking pup will receive a pawsome prize.

"Bold and innovative ideas like this are what keeps the Larks experience fresh and fun," said Williamson. "We're excited Bismarck Distillery was willing to take this project on and can't wait to celebrate its unveiling at a Bismarck Larks game on National Hot Dog Day."

An array of Bismarck Distillery products will be served during the Larks 2024 season for adults 21+ with a valid ID or driver's license.

The only way to guarantee box seats to National Hot Dog Day is by purchasing a Larks Flock Membership 7-Game Plan. National Hot Dog Day is in Plan A and only 23 plans remain. Plan A also includes Larks Opening Night which is Monday, May 27.

The team's 7 Game Plans are $25 per game and include box seats, a free two-hour buffet, Larks jersey and hat, and the ability to swap games for free. For more information, fans can visit https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/familymemberships/.

