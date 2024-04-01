The Human Cannonball Returns to Willmar this Summer

April 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Willmar Stingers News Release







The Willmar Stingers have announced today the return of David "The Bullet" Smith to Bill Taunton Stadium this summer. David "The Bullet" Smith, known as The Human Cannon Ball, is a Guinness Book of World Records holder and was recently named into the Circus Hall of Fame.

This highlighted event will take place after the Stingers vs. the Waterloo Bucks on Sunday, June 30th. This promotion titled; "Human Cannon Ball Night" is presented by The Country Stop of New London. Game time is 5:05 p.m. and fans are encouraged to stick around and witness his stunts immediately following the game.

The Human Cannon Ball holds six Guinness World Records for the highest cannonball shot and the farthest cannonball shot, having broken his own record three times. He has traveled the world entertaining crowds from Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL), various NASCAR events, and even the "The Tonight Show" with Jay Leno.

The return of The Human Cannonball marks a promotional highlighted event for Stingers fans for the first time in Willmar since 2014.

"If you haven't ever seen this performance, it's an experience like no other." Co-owner Marc Jerzak said. "It's just incredible what he does, and he is one of my favorite promos we've ever been a part of."

David "The Bullet" Smith has spent his entire life being involved in this type of entertainment. He was born into a performing household as his parents (Dave Smith Sr & Jean Smith) won the Circus World Championship in 1976. Soon after his father became "Cannonball Smith", his family started to design and use human cannons. Dave Smith Jr. took the family reins following this father's lead and excelled to new heights with his record-setting performances and recently was a part of the television show, "America's Got Talent".

Click below to watch Dave's performance on America's Got Talent

https://bit.ly/3TQcwo2

TICKETS... are sure to go fast for this type of entertainment, but for a limited time and based on availability, the Country Stop will have complimentary tickets and food vouchers starting today April 1st, no joke.

Fans who purchase a 10-gallon minimum at Country Stop will receive 2 reserved game tickets and two meal vouchers to this event. Purchases must be made in the store vs at the pump, and you must show the attached graphic to take advantage of this great promo.

Other ticket opportunities are available for the 2024 season such as season ticket packages, group tickets, and Kwik Trip 5-game and 7-game plans. The Kwik Trip ticket plans include premium select games throughout the summer that includes the 2024 Home Opener and Fan Appreciation Night.

For more information and for other stories on the Willmar Stingers click here to visit wctrib.com, your official information source for Stingers Baseball.

Visit willmarstingers.com or call 320-222-2010 to reserve your seats today. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

