They Keep a Coming

April 1, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Mankato MoonDogs have made waves in the baseball world with their latest roster additions, welcoming three promising talents to their fold for the upcoming Northwoods League season. As anticipation builds and fans eagerly await the crack of the bat and the roar of the crowd, the MoonDogs have strategically bolstered their lineup with a trio of players set to inject fresh energy and skill into the team's pursuit of victory. With each new signee bringing their own unique strengths and potential, the MoonDogs are poised to make a formidable mark on the diamond this season.

Taylor Steig is the exact kind of player you want manning the corner of the infield. The 6'4" 215-pounder from Olivet Nazarene University is a mainstay with the Tigers at 1st base and packs a serious punch at the plate. Steig sports a power-first approach, which helped him to 6 home runs while knocking in 48 runs batted in. However, his defensive prowess and power tool do not seem to hold him back from the dish, as Steig was able to hit for a .328 batting average across 48 games last spring. The hefty right-handed California native looks to bring his talents to the diamond of ISG Field this summer and is a promising addition to Danny Kneeland's roster.

Hailing all the way from Bentonville Arkansas, Zac Sohosky is fresh off of a 1st -team All-Conference appearance with Rhodes College. The 6'1" left-handed arm is a problem for opposing hitters any time he takes the slab. This spring Sohosky has started seven games, where to this point, he sports a 4-1 record through 44 innings pitched, and an elite team-leading 2.45 ERA. The true starter was born in Great Britain and represented their national baseball team this past summer. Now, the successful lefty will fire from the mound of ISG Field for the 2024 campaign.

Another pitcher, but this time a righty, Owen Byberg stands at 6'0" 190 pounds. The sophomore at Frontier Community College spent last summer in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League, where he was rostered by the Richmond Jazz during the heart of the summer. Byberg pitches to contact and thrives off of forcing the opposition deep into counts where weak hits become the most likely outcome. The Barrie Ontario native has spent time as a starter and out of the bullpen in his lengthy career and will bring solid versatility to the MoonDogs this season.

In conclusion, the acquisition of three new players marks an exciting chapter for the Mankato MoonDogs, bolstering their roster and enhancing their competitive edge in the Northwoods League. With each player bringing unique skills and talents to the team, there is a palpable sense of anticipation among fans and management alike for the upcoming season. As the MoonDogs continue to build upon their legacy of excellence, these signings symbolize a commitment to success and a determination to strive for greatness. With teamwork, dedication, and the support of their passionate fanbase, the Mankato MoonDogs are poised to make a formidable impact on the league, leaving an indelible mark on the baseball landscape.

