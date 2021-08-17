Rox Sweep MoonDogs, Play Waterloo for Great Plains Championship on Tuesday

Otto Kemp of the St. Cloud Rox heads home

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud finished off a sweep of Mankato on Monday night and has advanced to the Great Plains Championship game, to be played on Tuesday against Waterloo.

The bats took over in the seventh inning after the game had gone back and forth. Six runs came across in the frame, jumpstarted by a two-RBI double by Brice Matthews (Nebraska). The Rox entered the inning up by one and left with a 9-2 lead.

Early in the game, Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) was leading the offense, driving in a run with a double in the first inning to give St. Cloud the first lead. He came around to score in the fourth inning as well to put the Rox back on top.

Hunter Dollander (Georgia-Gwinnett) gave the Rox another great start on the mound, throwing five innings and giving up just two earned runs. In some tough spots early, Dollander was able to limit the MoonDogs bats and get out of jams. Dollander has not allowed more than two runs in any game this season.

Out of the bullpen, Josh Gainer (Long Island-Brooklyn) continued his storybook season with three shutout innings. Gainer struck out four batters to bridge the gap from Dollander to Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) who retired the side in the ninth. In over 25 innings pitched this season, Gainer has yet to allow an earned run.

In the season series with the Bucks, the Rox have won five out of the last six. St. Cloud and Waterloo will face off on Tuesday at Joe Faber Field for a chance to play in the Northwoods League Championship game. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

