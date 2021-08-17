Pit Spitters Loss Sets up Winner-Take-All Game Three

August 17, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Kokomo, IN - With the 3-0 Kokomo Jackrabbits victory over the Traverse City Pit Spitters, the Great Lakes East finals will go to a decisive game three.

The Jackrabbits struck first in the pitcher's duel with a two-run third and that's all the offense they would need. The Pit Spitters were shut down by three pitchers. Steven Silvas pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight. His only trouble came when he loaded the bases in the second with nobody out. But he got a pair of strikeouts and a groundout to strand everyone.

Jackson Uner and Tommy Peltier combined for three scoreless innings. From the fifth to ninth, there was a 10-batter stretch where nobody reached base. After a leadoff single in the ninth, a double play eliminated the leadoff runner as Kokomo shutout Traverse City.

Maddox Hoaglund pitched well, only allowing two runs, but he lacked the run support for a victory. He struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters will play one final game against the Jackrabbits tomorrow. The winner will host the Madison Mallards in the Great Lakes Championship on Wednesday. First pitch is at 6:35 ET. Aren Gustafson will get the ball in the win-or-go-home game. He is 2-0 with a 1.84 ERA in 14.2 innings.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.