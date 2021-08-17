Huskies' 2021 Season Ends in the Playoffs

Waterloo, IA. - The Duluth Huskies lost 6-0 to the Waterloo Bucks in game two of the Great Plains East Series, which eliminated them from advancing further in the playoffs.

The Huskies received another impressive start from Oscar Lepe. Although Lepe was tagged for three runs in the first inning, he held the Bucks scoreless for the next four. Overall, Lepe went 5.1 innings, scattering six hits, allowing four runs (three earned), walking two, and striking out five.

The Huskies' offense had their biggest opportunity to score in the top of the eighth. Duluth was down 4-0 at the time and had the bases loaded with one out, but was unable to capitalize on the situation.

As a whole, the Huskies' 2021 season was very successful. Duluth ended the first half at a 12-22 record but finished the second half with a sparkling 18-16 record. The Huskies edged out the Eau Claire Express and La Crosse Loggers for their first playoff berth since 2018.

