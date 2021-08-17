MoonDogs 20th Season Concludes In Great Plains West Sub-Divisional

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -The Mankato MoonDogs (44-26) saw their 20th season come to a close following a 9-2 defeat vs. the St. Cloud Rox (52-18) in game two of a best-of-three Great Plains West Sub-Divisional series during the 2021 Northwoods League Postseason, Monday at Joe Faber Field.

There were three different lead changes in Monday's postseason contest. The Rox scored first in the opening frame before the MoonDogs battled to tie the game whenÂ Jack CostelloÂ (San Diego) hit a sacrifice fly to center deep enough to scoreÂ Evan BerkeyÂ (Evansville) in the third inning.

In the fourth frame, the Rox scored again before Berkey tied the game by scoring a second time.Â Max CrabbeÂ (Texas State) recorded the RBI single that tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth inning.

Mankato's bats cooled off from that point on and St. Cloud sealed the game with what was the eventual game-winning run in the sixth inning on a wild pitch before piling on six more runs in the seventh to take a 9-2 lead.

The 9-2 lead held up through the end as with the seven-run victory, the Rox advanced in the best-of-three series with a two-game sweep over the MoonDogs in the opening round of the Northwoods League Playoffs.Â

Mankato trailed St. Cloud in hits by an 8-7 margin. The MoonDogs fought the ball defensively, committing four errors in the contest while the Rox had one miscue on the evening.

In relief, Rox right-handerÂ Josh GainerÂ (Long Island, Brooklyn) secured his first win of the postseason after working the sixth through the eighth innings allowing just a pair of hits. The loss went to Mankato's starting pitcherÂ Simon GregersenÂ (Des Moines Area CC) as he worked six innings, Monday night.

In total, the MoonDogs conclude the 2021 campaign with a 44-26 overall record for their third-best overall finish record-wise in the organization's 20-season history.

