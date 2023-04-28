Rox Single Game Tickets on Sale Now, Including the Home Opener

April 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - Single game tickets for St. Cloud Rox Baseball are on sale now! Fans are able to purchase tickets at www.stcloudrox.com stopping by the Rox ticket office located at the west end of the Municipal Athletic Complex, or by calling 320-240-9798.

The Rox season will feature some unique and fan favorite promotional nights throughout the summer. For a full list of the 2023 promotional schedule, click here.

The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets, and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.