Loggers Add Talented Trio to Roster

April 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse, Wis. - With Opening Day of the 2023 season now just one month away, the La Crosse Loggers continue to bolster their roster as team officials announced the signings of a trio of talented position players today. Two familiar faces are set to return in infielder Jordan Donahue (Hawaii) and Michael Dixon (Concordia-Irvine) and they will be joined by outfielder Cooper Combs (Johnson County CC/Kansas).

Slick-fielding shortstop Jordan Donahue returns looking to build off of a very successful 2022 summer that saw the Hawaiian native lead the Lumbermen in stolen bases (20) while hitting .250 with 13 RBI's over 40 games played. The left-handed hitting Donahue also walked more than he struck out, collecting 26 free passes to just 24 strikeouts. Donahue was also recognized as the Loggers "For Love of the Game" award winner at the completion of the 2022 season. Now in his second season at Hawaii, Donahue hit .298 as a freshman in 2022 with eight stolen bases and is hitting .224 thus far in 2023 as the Rainbows everyday shortstop.

Also returning to La Crosse is a member of the 2021 Loggers in outfielder Michael Dixon from Concordia-Irvine University (Calif.). The Oakland, Calif. native earned an invite to the Major League Dreams Showcase event in 2021 before an injury ended his summer, but not before he hit .284 with four doubles, two triples and 16 RBI's. Dixon, who started his collegiate career at the University of San Diego, has spent the last two season at Concordia-Irvine. In 2022 he led the team with a .353 batting average, 13 doubles, 7 triples, 6 home runs, 38 RBI's and 16 stolen bases. Dixon is back to his team-leading ways again this spring as he currently leads the Golden Eagles with a .377 average and has tallied eight doubles, five home runs and has driven in 28.

Roaming the outfield with Dixon will be fellow slugger Cooper Combs, who is wrapping up a very successful two-year career at nationally ranked Johnson County Community College. The right-handed hitting Combs was a second-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference selection in 2022 after hitting .378 with 11 doubles, 4 triples, 14 homers and 59 RBI's and he also swiped 20 bases. The Springdale, Ark. native picked up this spring where he left off last year as he's currently hitting .370 with five home runs and 37 RBI's for the #5 ranked Johnson County Community College program. Combs is committed to playing for the Kansas Jayhawks of the Big XII conference next season.

Donahue, Dixon, Combs and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.