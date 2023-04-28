Huskies Ink Pair of Promising Outfielders from California

Duluth, Minn. - The Huskies today announce the signings of two sophomore outfielders to the 2023 roster. Sammy Augustine is a Fresno State Bulldog who transferred from Modesto Junior College, where he played the 2022 season. During his time with the Pirates, Sammy appeared in 22 games, matching that total in RBIs, while knocking out three home runs, seven doubles, and successfully stealing four bases, according to gobulldogs.com. A four-year letter winner at Enochs High School, Augustine hit a .404 average from the plate while adding another three home runs to his resume. So far this season for the Bulldogs, the Modesto native has registered eight runs and eleven hits off 37 at-bats. When he's not playing baseball, he enjoys bowling and fishing.

Max Coupe hails from Atherton, California, about two hours west of Modesto. The 2021 Menlo-Atherton grad is in his second season with the Trojans of Skyline College, a community college in San Bruno, California. In the 21-22 season, Coupe played in 36 games, according to skylinecollegeathletics.com. In those games, Max lined up to bat 120 times, registering 32 runs, 40 hits, four home runs, and 27 RBI's while only striking out 18 times. As impressive as those numbers are as a freshman, his sophomore season is off to an even hotter start; while improving his averages across the board, Coupe has hit 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, and has stolen 15 bases through 39 games for Skyline.

We look forward to Max and Sammy's stay with the Huskies in 2023! Welcome to Duluth, gentlemen!

