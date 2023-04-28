Growlers Unveil Pitching Staff for 2023 Season

Kalamazoo, MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have quietly been recruiting their 2023 team as they look to defend their 2022 Northwoods League championship. With big expectations coming into the 2023 campaign, the defending champs have loaded up their pitching staff looking to dominate on the mound. The team sees the return of plenty of arms from last season including their captain.

Returners:

Eamon Horwedel: RHP - University of Michigan

Eamon enters his fourth and final year with the Growlers. Serving as the closer for most of the 2022 season, Eamon is the captain of this Growlers team. The side-armer started the Great Lakes Championship game as well as recorded the final out in the Northwoods League World Series.

Mason Meeks: RHP - Drury University

Meeks is a madman on the mound. Meeks started six games during the regular season in 2022 and moved to the bullpen for the Growlers playoff run. If you hear "K him!" yelled from the dugout, you can assume it's the voice of Meeks.

Tyler Johnson: RHP - Alma College

The 6'5â³ righty was a dominant force in the Growlers bullpen last season. Johnson often served as the Growlers set-up man in the 8th inning. During the playoffs, Johnson struck out eight batters in just 6 2/3 innings and didn't allow a single run.

Logan Bursick-Harrington: RHP - Davenport University

Another big piece of the Growlers bullpen from 2022 returns. Bursick-Harrington often appeared for the Growlers in late innings on nights when Johnson or Horwedel weren't available. Bursick-Harringotn didn't allow a run over his last seven appearances including the playoffs.

Tanner Knapp: RHP - Ball State University

"Knapp time" returns to Homer Stryker Field. The Mattawan native and 2021 Northwoods League All-Star returns for season number three with the Growlers. Expect Knapp to once again be one of the premier starting pitchers for Kalamazoo this season.

Kyle Salley: LHP - Georgetown University

Salley is the kind of player you love to have on your team. The lefty has been a constant in the clubhouse for the Growlers as 2023 will be his third straight season with the team. Salley is a fan favorite for his personality and dedication to entertaining fans.

Carson Byers: LHP - Miami (OH) University

Byers enters his second season with the Growlers but is. a lifelong Growler. Byers has been around the organization since the team's first season where his family served as a host family and his mom works for the team. Byers showed no fear on the mound as an 18 year-old last season.

Jared Berkenpas: RHP - Grand Rapids CC

Berkenpas was the winning pitcher in the 2022 Northwoods League World Series game. He brings back experience on the mound for the Growlers and has seen high intensity action.

Jake Paymaster: LHP Purdue Fort Wayne

Paymaster was a late addition to the Growlers roster last summer. While seeing limited action, he knows what it takes to win a championship.

Travis Densmore: LHP Oakland University

The Mesa, AZ native was only with the Growlers during the middle part of the 2022 season. He adds left-handed arm to the Growlers pitching staff.

Cam Hunter: RHP - University of Antelope Valley

Hunter never made an appearance for the Growlers in 2022 after being added to the roster very late in the season. He was however an energy guy for the team. His infectious positivity boosted the Growlers clubhouse during their championship run.

New Additions:

Tanner Ware: LHP - Freshman, Oakland University

Luke Vrable: RHP - Freshman, Bellevue College

Ian Bauer: LHP - Freshman, Centralia College

Ryun Cross: LHP - Junior, Long Island University

Noah Keller: LHP - Freshman, Cornell University

James Geshel: RHP - Sophomore, Western Michigan University

Grayson Makranyi: RHP - Junior, Indiana University

Curran Jacobs: RHP - Senior Pierce College

Dakoda West: RHP - Freshman, Utah Tech University

Jake O'Connell: RHP - Sophomore, Montevallo College

Zac Olesuk: RHP - Freshman, Almo College

Joe Wade: RHP - Freshman, Kalamazoo College

