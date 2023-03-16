Rox Sign Three Tommies

March 16, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox announced today the signing of three players from the University of St. Thomas. Ben Vujovich, Owen Marsh, and Evan Esch will be joining the Rox this summer.

Ben Vujovich is a sophomore outfielder out of Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota. He played in 41 games in 2022 for the Tommies, making 37 starts and had a batting average of .287 with 23 runs scored, three triples, five home runs, and 23 runs batted in. Last season, Vujovich played for the Minnesota Mud Puppies where he had a .355 batting average and 18 RBI's. He played in the 2022 Northwoods League All-Star Game representing the Mud Puppies where he went 1-2 with an RBI. He also participated in the Major League Dreams Showcase where he went 2-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.

Owen Marsh is a freshman right-handed pitcher out of Lakewood, Colorado. In high school, Marsh was a two-time all-conference honorable mention and was ranked the seventh best right-handed pitcher in the state of Colorado by Perfect Game. This season for the Tommies, Marsh has pitched 2.2 innings and has four strikeouts.

Evan Esch is a sophomore left-handed pitcher out of Woodbury, Minnesota. Last season for the Tommies, Esch struck out 46 batters which was the second highest on the team. This season, he has pitched 11 innings and struck out nine batters.

The Rox will return in 2023 for their 12th season of Northwoods League baseball. The home opener is scheduled for June 2nd versus the La Crosse Loggers presented by Coborn's. There will be a huge post-game fireworks show. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.