2023 Gameday Staff Job Fair April 5th

The Willmar Stingers are looking for energetic people to be a part of their game day staff for the 14th season! The Stingers are hosting a game day employment job fair from 3-7 pm on Wednesday, April 5th at the Stingers office, which is located at Bill Taunton Stadium (1401 SW 22nd St.).

Game day applications are available at the Stingers Front Office, or an online application can be found on the Stingers website. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application before arrival. Click here to download an application.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly, and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere at Bill Taunton Stadium. The Stingers offer a fun-filled atmosphere and a unique employee experience during the summer months.

If there are any questions, please contact Hunter at hunter@willmarstingers.com

The 2023 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2023 season, please contact the Willmar Stingers front office by calling 320-222-2010. More information can also be found at www.willmarstingers.com.

