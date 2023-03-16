Pair of Talented Hurlers from UCSB to Dawn Logger Pinstripes

La Crosse, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers have gone west with their latest additions to the 2023 roster as team officials announced the signing of a pair of talented hurlers from the University of California-Santa Barbara program today in right-hander Sam Whiting and southpaw Michael Splaine.

Hard-throwing Sam Whiting is in the midst of his third season at UCSB and continues to be a dominant force out of the Gaucho bullpen. The 6-3, 220-pound pitcher is tied for the team lead in appearances (6) on the young 2023 season and has punched out seven batters in 4.2 innings along with recording a save for the 12-3 Gauchos. Now a red-shirt junior, Whiting posted big strikeout numbers in 2022 as well when he struck out 16 batters over 12 innings of work and 17 appearances. No stranger to summer collegiate baseball, Whiting struck out a batter an inning last summer while playing for the Danville Dans of the Prospect League where he punched out 25 batters over 25.2 innings while posting a 5.61 ERA over 10 appearances.

Joining Whiting is teammate and fellow hurler Michael Splaine. The Los Gatos, Calif. native is in his sophomore season at UCSB after seeing action in eight games as a true freshman in 2022 where he struck out six batters over 4.1 innings. The lefty, Splaine, also enjoyed a summer in the West Coast Collegiate League last summer when he posted a 2-2 record with a 2.72 ERA for the Yakima Valley Pippins. Splaine also struck out 34 batters over 33 innings of work while making six starts and seven total appearances.

Whiting, Splaine and the rest of the Loggers will open their 2023 campaign on May 29 when they travel north to Eau Claire. The 2023 home opener is set for May 30 at Copeland Park & Events Center. Season tickets and ticket packages for the 21st season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

