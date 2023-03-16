What Fans Can Expect at MCCU Field in 2023

Battle Creek, MI - With baseball season just around the corner, the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Northwoods League, is gearing up for their second season at MCCU Field.

Prior to the Battle Jacks' inaugural season in 2022, the team, in conjunction with Marshall Community Credit Union (MCCU) and the City of Battle Creek, announced a new naming rights partnership that would transform the field at C.O. Brown Stadium to MCCU Field.

"Outside of the rebrand last season, this partnership was the biggest announcement made in the history of our organization," said Brian Colopy, Owner, Battle Creek Battle Jacks. "MCCU has been an incredible supporter and this partnership allows us to do so much more for our fans, our players, and the entire Battle Creek community."

"We were looking for a fun and creative way to grow our presence in Battle Creek and partnering is what we do," said Corrie Rozell, CEO, MCCU. "When we were approached with the opportunity to support an organization that provides family fun and entertainment, we knew this investment would be more than just financial; it would be a long-term relationship."

Alongside the partnership, new renovations were made to MCCU Field prior to the inaugural season. Renovations in 2022 included:

Left Field Deck Rebuild

MCCU Field's largest and most obvious makeover was the rebuild of the left field deck. The deck space, now known as the "Bud Light Dog House," was reimagined to become a more social atmosphere for groups ranging from 10-500 people. Old stadium seats were replaced with new suite style areas with high top tables and chairs. This now allows fans a more comfortable viewing experience while being able to socialize with their friends, co-workers, or family during the game.

Grandstand Upgrades

In order to elevate the experience of Meijer Kennel Club Members, the Battle Jacks removed rows of seats in the main grandstand and replaced them with new food and drink rails. With the new "Premium Bleacher" seating option, fans in the first four rows of the main grandstand are now able to enjoy a game while having somewhere to place their food and drinks.

New Playing Surface

One of the most unnoticed but most important upgrades to MCCU Field was the facelift to the playing surface along with a new field tarp. Old dirt was replaced with new clay and brick dust to enhance the experience for Battle Jacks players. While MCCU Field is primarily used for baseball, the new playing surface also allows for new community events and festivals to take place at the ballpark. In 2022, the Battle Jacks hosted Donut and Beer Fest at MCCU Field. A new event is being planned for fall of 2023.

"The renovations in 2022 took a lot of planning and execution, but we could not be more impressed with the finished product. These renovations were vital in our mission of being Fan's Best Friend and help elevate the experience of every fan that comes to the ballpark," said Denny Smith, Battle Jacks General Manager. "For 2023, our goal is to focus on smaller projects that add to the major renovations we accomplished in 2022. Fans can expect to see facelifts to already existing areas, two new inflatables in the Kids Zone, a new tailgate area with yard games, new concessions items, and new events/festivals that will take place outside of the baseball season."

The Battle Jacks will kick off their second season at MCCU Field on Monday, May 29th at 6:35 pm. To check out these renovations in person, visit battlejacksbaseball.com to book a group outing or join our Meijer Kennel Club!

