Rox Seek Applications for $2,000 Youth Softball Equipment Grant

St. Cloud, Minn. - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce the organization is accepting applications for the Share the Glove Youth Softball Equipment Grant Program in conjunction with the Northwoods League Foundation. The Share the Glove program provides youth baseball and softball equipment annually in every Northwoods League market. This spring a youth softball team in Central Minnesota will be receiving more than $2,000 worth of softball equipment as part of the 2023 "Share the Glove" Youth Equipment Grant Program! Entering its sixth year of the Share the Glove initiative, the Northwoods League Foundation has awarded more than $220,000 in baseball and softball equipment to youth organizations.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities. The Foundation will be awarding more than $45,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through 23 Share the Glove grants to be awarded this Spring. Each grant, with an approximate retail value of over $2,000 will include a set of catcher's gear, ten gloves, eight batting helmets, eight bats, and one bucket of practice balls. The deadline to apply for the grant is April 30th.

"This program was originally launched in honor of the Northwoods League 25th season," recalls Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner Tina Coil. "As we head into our 30th season this Summer, Share the Glove has become a fundamental program of the Northwoods League Foundation, helping to grow the games of baseball and softball throughout our member communities."

For more details and to apply for the grant please visit https://northwoodsleague.com/st-cloud-rox/share-the-glove/ or call the St. Cloud Rox office at 320-240-9798

The Rox home opener is scheduled for June 2nd presented by Coborn's. For more information regarding this release, season tickets and partial season ticket packages for the 2023 season including Kwik Trip Mini Plans, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

