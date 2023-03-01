Three Lumbermen Named to NWL All-MLB Alumni Team

LA CROSSE, WI - The Northwoods League announced their All-MLB Alumni Team for the 2022 season from their head office in Rochester, Minnesota. Among the list, Logger alumni Matt Chapman, Lars Nootbaar, and Max Scherzer were named. The League plans to announce selections of up and coming players in MiLB and draft prospects.

Matt Chapman was a member of the 2012 NWL Championship team while attending California State University, Fullerton. That summer, he hit .279 with 13 doubles, 7 home runs, 30 RBI's, and 13 SB's. He was selected in the 1st Round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Oakland A's and won multiple Gold and Platinum Gloves with the A's. As the third baseman for the Toronto Blue Jays this past season, Chapman recorded 27 home runs and 76 RBI's.

Lars Nootbaar, who attended the University of Southern California, played for the Loggers in 2016. As a Logger, he batted .329 with 1 home run, 4 doubles, and 8 RBI's. He was drafted in the 8th Round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals. While earning a spot in right field, he came out swinging in the month of August with 5 home runs and a .979 OPS. Nootbaar will be joining Team Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic as the first non-Japanese born player to be selected to represent the national team.

Max Scherzer spent the 2004 season with the Loggers while attending the University of Missouri. With the Loggers, he was named a mid-season NWL All-Star and posted a 2-1 record with 6 saves. After competing for Team USA in 2005, he was the first Logger to be selected in the first round of the MLB Draft when Arizona took him 11th overall in 2006 and became the first Logger to make it to the Big Leagues when he debuted on April 29, 2008. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner and 8-time All-Star became one of only six pitchers to throw 2 no-hitters in the same season and became the 19th pitcher in the history of baseball to record his 3,000th career strikeout. This past season, Mad Max joined the New York Mets where he posted an 11-5 record with 173 strikeouts. Giving the Mets a postseason berth, Scherzer threw his 200th career win and became the 120th pitcher in MLB history to do so.

To view the full NWL All-MLB Alumni Team, visit Northwoods League Names All-MLB Alumni Team - Position Players and Northwoods League Names All-MLB Alumni Team for Pitchers.

