Northwoods League Foundation to Award 23 Equipment Grants to Youth Organizations

Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League Foundation will be awarding nearly $50,000 in youth baseball and softball equipment through Share the Glove grants this Spring. Each grant, with a retail value in excess of $2000, will include one sets of catcher's gear (plus mitt), ten fielding gloves, eight batting helmets, eight bats and one bucket of practice balls.

A total of 23 grants are available across the Northwoods League footprint to eligible youth organizations. Northwoods League affiliate teams will be coordinating the application process within their respective communities throughout the Spring, with the baseball and softball grants being allocated as follows:

Baseball Grants: Battle Creek, MI; Fond du Lac, WI; Green Bay, WI; Kalamazoo, MI; Kenosha, WI; Lakeshore, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Traverse City, MI; Wausau, WI; Wisconsin Rapids, WI.

Softball Grants: Bismarck, ND; Duluth, MN; Eau Claire, WI; Kokomo, IN; La Crosse, WI; Mankato, MN; Minot, ND; Rochester, MN; St. Cloud, MN; Thunder Bay, ONT; Waterloo, IA; Willmar, MN.

From the applications collected locally, the Northwoods League Foundation will select one (1) recipient in each community. Organizations must meet the applicable criteria.

The Northwoods League Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball into positive change and support for communities. The Mission of the Northwoods League Foundation is to utilize the game of baseball to enrich the quality of life for children and families with an enduring and caring focus on Northwoods League communities.

"This program was originally launched in honor of the Northwoods League 25th season," recalls Northwoods League Deputy Commissioner Tina Coil. "As we head into our 30th season this Summer, Share the Glove has become a fundamental program of the Northwoods League Foundation, helping to grow the games of baseball and softball throughout our member communities."

For more details, please visit northwoodsleague.com/share-the-glove, or contact your local Northwoods League team.

