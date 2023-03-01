Pair of Pitchers Join the Rafters out of Saint Thomas

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Rafters are excited to expand their list of pitchers by adding two Saint Thomas Tommies, Tucker Huhn and Jack Zupfer. Saint Thomas is a private university located in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Tucker Huhn is a Sophomore from Plano, Texas, and attended Jesuit Dallas College Prep before arriving at Saint Thomas. Huhn was once one batter away from a perfect game in the 18U WWBA World Championships, he did complete the no-hitter. Growing up, Huhn was named to

multiple all-tournament teams in Perfect Game's 16U tournaments. In Huhn's freshman season, he appeared in seven games and didn't allow a run in five of them while maintaining a 5.88 ERA, and striking out four batters. This season, Saint Thomas has played six games, and Huhn appeared in one of them. On February 19th, Huhn pitched one inning, recording one strikeout, and one walk.

Jack Zupfer is a Freshman from Mounds View, Minnesota, and attended Irondale High School. During his time at Irondale High School, Zupfer earned all-conference, and all-sectional recognition. Last summer, Zupfer played for the Utica Blue Sox, a member of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League. During that time, Zupfer had a record of 5-2 and pitched 29.2 innings. He recorded 26 strikeouts to 12 walks in his time with the Utica Blue Sox.

