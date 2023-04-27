Rox Promotional Schedule Released, Single Game Tickets Go on Sale April 28th

April 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud, MN: The St. Cloud Rox have released their promotional schedule for the 2023 season with single game tickets going on sale tomorrow, April 28th at 10:00 AM. Fans will be able to purchase tickets at stcloudrox.com, stopping by the Rox ticket office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex or by calling 320-240-9798.

"We can't wait to see Rox fans back at the Rockpile for another summer of fun", said Assistant General Manager Rachel Thiesse.

The 2023 season includes seven Friday Night Fireworks shows, many great giveaways and theme nights. The Rox will have a special night celebrating the 30th anniversary of the classic movie The Sandlot. Actor Shane Obedzinski (Tommy "Repeat" Timmons) from The Sandlot will be at the ballpark to sign autographs and take pictures with fans. The 2023 Promotions include the following:

June 2nd: Home Opener with Post-Game Fireworks. Special Guest Appearance by Former Minnesota Twin Doug Mientkiewicz. Presented by Coborn's.

June 3rd: Umbrella Giveaway Night. (1st 300 fans) Presented by North Risk Partners & Auto Owners Insurance.

June 8th: Poster Schedule Giveaway Night. (All fans) Presented by McDonald's Meats & Rengel Printing.

June 9th: Friday Night Fireworks. Presented by Gate City Bank.

June 10th: Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of The Sandlot. Actor Tommy "Repeat" Timmons from The Sandlot will be at the ballpark. Presented by Bernick's

June 11th: Baseball Giveaway Day (1st 250 kids) / Celebrating the 75th anniversary of Voigt's Bus Service.

June 17th: National Mascot Day. Mascot Olympics. Presented by Kwik Trip.

June 18th: Father's Day Celebration. Presented by Sentry Bank.

June 21st: Day/Night Doubleheader.

(12:05) Take a Client to Lunch at the Ballpark Day. Presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

(6:35) Rox Cooler Bag Giveaway. (1st 300 fans) Presented by Roto-Rooter.

June 25th: Books & Baseball. Kids 7 & under receive a book & read on the field from 3:05 to 3:30 with the Rox. Presented by United Way.

June 27th: T-Shirt Giveaway Night. (1st 300 adults) Also, Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. Presented by Rambow.

June 28th: Baseball Cap Giveaway Night. (1st 250 fans) Presented by Franklin Outdoor Graphics.

June 29th: Youth Jersey Giveaway Night. (1st 300 kids) Presented by Coborn's.

June 30th: Military Appreciation Night. Game Jersey Auction to benefit Pawsitivity Service Dogs for Military Veterans. Presented by St. Cloud Financial Credit Union.

July 1st: Tote Bag Giveaway Night. (1st 300 fans) Presented by Magnifi Financial.

July 5th: Bark in the Park. Presented by Granite City Pet Hospital.

July 6th: Pint Glass Giveaway Night (1st 250 fans, 21+) Presented by Miller Lite.

July 11th: "Twosday", Two For One Miller Lite. Presented by Miller Lite.

July 13th: Baseball Bat Giveaway Night. (1st 350 kids) Presented by CentraCare M Physicians Orthopedics.

July 14th: Friday Night Fireworks. Presented by Opatz Metals & Rolloffs.

July 15th: Team Trading Card Set Night. (1st 500 fans) Presented by Spire Credit Union.

July 20th: Christmas in July. Best Western Plus Kelly Inn.

July 21st: Friday Night Fireworks. Presented by Waste Management.

July 22nd: Youth Baseball & Softball Night. Presented by Best Western Pluss Kelly Inn.

July 23rd: Coborn's Kids Day.

July 26th: Sartell Youth Baseball Night.

July 27th: Nine Innings of Winning Night. Presented by Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill.

July 28th: Friday Night Fireworks. Presented by Capital One.

July 29th: Back to School Backpack Giveaway Night. Presented by Sentry Bank.

July 30th: Coborn's Kids Day.

August 8th: Mental Health Awareness Night. Special Player Jersey Auction to Support Mental Health Awareness. Presented by Newport Healthcare.

August 9th: Team Poster Giveaway Night. (All Fans) Presented by Rengel Printing.

August 10th: Star Wars Night. Chisel Knight Bobblehead Giveaway. (1st 400 fans) Presented by Roto-Rooter.

August 11th: Friday Night Fireworks. Presented by Capital One.

August 12th: Fan Appreciation Night! Great Prizes Will Be Given Out Throughout The Game. Presented by Texas Roadhouse.

For a full list of the 2023 promotional schedule, click here: 2023 Promotional Schedule

For more information regarding this release, please contact the Rox office at 320-240-9798.

The 2023 Rox season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.