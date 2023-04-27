More Than Baseball Coming to Corbett Field

April 27, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Minot Hot Tots News Release







MINOT, ND - While the Minot Hot Tots have been building a baseball team and getting ready for games this upcoming season, they've also been planning more than baseball. Hot Tots games will be focussed on high quality baseball but also on high quality entertainment. The goal for the Hot Tots is to appeal to more than just baseball fans, but to appeal to people of all ages and interests. Achieving this goal means the team has been preparing theme nights, giveaways, events, promotions, and entertainment for the season and they've officially released their promotional event schedule.

"While baseball is an integral part of who we are and what we do, our mission is to use fun to make a difference," said Monica Blake, General Manager and Managing Partner of the Hot Tots. "Our goal is for fans to have so much fun at our games, that they don't even remember the score of the game that night."

Fans can expect an array of different types of entertainment throughout the season, including 7 theme nights that will include the heavily requested Napoleon Dynamite Night to pay homage to the early 2000s movie with a memorable tater tot quote. Other theme nights include Hunger Games Night, Harry Potter Night, and Star Wars Night that includes an opportunity to purchase a special edition Star Wars Hot Tots jersey.

Minot fans can expect to reminisce on the days of the Minot Mallards as well. During the Minot Mallards theme night, the Hot Tots will play wearing Minot Mallards jerseys that will be up for auction to raise money for the YMCA and Prairie Grit. The Minot Mallards Night will also feature the Bismarck Larks playing as their previous baseball team, the Bismarck Rattlers.

"The Minot Mallards was by far and away the most submitted name in our initial team name contest last fall, but since we have a team called the Madison Mallards in our league, it wasn't an option for us," said Blake. "We are so happy to give fans the chance to cheer on the Mallards even if it's just one night out of the year, and that game is going to be filled with 90's nostalgia all night long."

On top of the high level of baseball being played during the season, fans can also expect performances from other entertainment acts. The first is Mad Chad, a juggling artist who features chainsaws in his act. The second act is XPOGO, a stunt team on pogo sticks. Finally a show of The Feud, a local entertainment act that will bring the popular TV show, Family Feud to the crowd during the last rivalry game of the season against the Larks.

Fans can also look forward to promotions throughout the season that come with perks and giveaways. These promotions include jersey auctions that raise money for non-profits in the Minot community. These jerseys are all speciality jerseys and are worn for one game only during the season. The three jerseys for this season are a military appreciation jersey, a Minot Mallards jersey, and a Star Wars jersey.

Other promotions include a free camouflage hat for fans who spend $25 or more at Scheels and Inaugural Season Hot Tots pint glasses for those who purchase $20 gift cards to Sports on Tap. On top of those promotions are other promotions that encourage actions that benefit the community, like the jersey food drive powered by Farmers Union Insurance. This promotion rewards fans who bring 3 canned food items to be donated to the Lord's Cupboard by giving them a specialty "Magic City" Hot Tots jersey.

The Hot Tots have also been busy planning events outside of baseball games. The first being a season kickoff event at Tires Plus that will celebrate the starting of the season. More events include free youth baseball camps presented by Minot Health Clinic, the Hot Tots STEM Expo powered by ND Petroleum Foundation, United Community Bank of ND, Becoming Braver Movie Night, Tires Plus & Valvoline Oil Change Parties, and the Minot Health Clinic Hyperbaric Hullabaloo.

For more details about all of these events, giveaways, and promotions fans can head to the 2023 Promotional Schedule at www.hottotsbaseball.com. Fans are also encouraged to follow the Hot Tots on all social media and sign up for their e-newsletter as updated about these events, giveaways, and promotions will be communicated on those channels.

