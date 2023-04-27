Larks Become the Dakota Rattlers for Pair of Games

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks will change the team name, wear custom jerseys and more for the matchup on Monday, June 26 against the Minot Hot Tots. The team will become the Dakota Rattlers - a 1990's team that played in Bismarck, North Dakota.

The opposing team, Minot Hot Tots, will also become the Minot Mallards that evening, paying homage to a former team in Minot, North Dakota.

The Larks will wear reimagined jerseys that will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the Bismarck Cancer Center. An original jersey from the 1990's Dakota Rattlers team will also be auctioned off.

Former front office staff, players and Dakota Rattlers Promotions Director, Dave Gilbertson, will all come back and be in attendance for the Dakota Rattlers throwback night on Monday, June 26.

"We're really excited to pay tribute to the last professional baseball team in Bismarck, North Dakota," said Entertainment Director Joe Zollo. "We know that a lot of our fans had memories with the Dakota Rattlers so we want to recreate that experience but with a Larks twist. We've been meeting with Dave, former employees and fans to really get an understanding of it."

Gilbertson will also be selling his book, Baseball in the Bad Lands: Stale Beers & Stale Careers, with proceeds benefiting the Larks Community FUNd.

The team will play against the Minot Hot Tots in Minot on Tuesday, June 27. They will wear the Dakota Rattlers jersey for that game as the Minot Hot Tots become the Minot Mallards for the series as well.

The only way to secure tickets to this game today is by purchasing a Flock Membership in Plan B. There are only 23 Memberships left for Plan B. Memberships start at $25/game and include free food, a jersey, the best seats and more.

Flock Memberships can be purchased by calling the office at 701-557-7600 or online here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/ticket-options/familymemberships/

Single game tickets go on sale May 8 for fans signed up for the Single Game Ticket Priroity List. These fans get 24-hour early access to single-game tickets before the general public.

The Priority list will give you access to our most spectacular games before anyone else, including games like Star Wars Night, Harry Potter Night and all of our Firework Shows. Fans can sign up for the priority list here: https://northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/single-game-tickets/

