Battle Jacks Announce Newest Founding Partner: Oaklawn Hospital

BATTLE CREEK, MI: With season number two just around the corner, the Battle Jacks are excited to announce their newest Founding Partner, Oaklawn Hospital. Oaklawn now joins Marshall Community Credit Union, IBEW 445, Denso, Eaton, and Climax Solar as the team's 6th Founding Partner.

"We could not be more excited to have Oaklawn on board this year as a Founding Partner. Oaklawn has supported our organization for years and this partnership takes that support to the next level. This partnership truly allows us to continue being Fan's Best Friend and providing summer fun for all of Battle Creek, Marshall, and the surrounding communities," said Battle Jacks General Manager, Denny Smith.

"Oaklawn is proud to partner with the Battle Creek Battle Jacks, as our core values align closely with the game of baseball and the people of Battle Creek. These include: Respect, Diversity & Equity, Quality, Teamwork, and Loyalty. We're also excited to announce that we will be expanding into Battle Creek by opening a new office, Oaklawn Express Care - Beckley Road, this summer. By partnering with the Battle Jacks, we are encouraging people to be outside, be present, and to be active. And in the event someone needs express care services, we hope you'll put your trust in Oaklawn," said Ryan Traver, Director of Marketing at Oaklawn Hospital.

Be sure to check out Oaklawn at MCCU Field beginning on May 29th and stay tuned for Oaklawn Express Care - Beckley Road opening in Battle Creek this summer!

