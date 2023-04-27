NWL Post Season All-Star Hug Joins Woodchucks for 2023 Season

Wausau, Wisc. - NWL Post Season All-Star Chase Hug is set to return to Woodchucks for the 2023 season after an incredible 2022 season in the Northwoods League.

IF - Chase Hug | 6'0" | R/R | Sr. | University of Evansville

Chase Hug spent the summer of 2022 playing for the Woodchucks. He had an impressive season, hitting 9 home runs and driving in 34 runs in just 26 games, earning him Post-Season All-Star Status. Hug also participated in the Northwoods League's Major League Dreams Showcase, hitting a home run in his first at-bat. On July 26th, 2022, he hit three home runs in a single game against Madison, becoming the 17th player in league history to hit three home runs in one game.

This season for the University of Evansville Purples Aces, Hug has been a consistent performer with a batting average of .349, 11 doubles, three triples, and seven home runs. He has driven in 30 runs and scored 37 runs in the 39 games he has played. Hug has also stolen eight bases and has a .599 slugging percentage.

The Woodchucks start their 30th season of Northwoods League Baseball in Madison, Wisc. on Monday, May 29th. The team returns home for the 2023 home opener at Athletic Park on Tuesday, May 30th. Group tickets, ticket packages, and single game tickets are on sale now by calling 715.845.5055 or by visiting woodchucks.com.

