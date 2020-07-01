Rox Pitching Staff Shines, Drops Close Game to Willmar

Willmar, MN - St. Cloud's pitching staff shined in the 2020 season opener, but fell to Willmar by a final score of 3-2.

The Rox went by committee on the mound as no pitcher threw more than two innings. Zane Mills (Washington State) got the start and surrendered just one hit. He was followed by his college teammate, Brandon White (Washington State), who threw the third and fourth innings.

Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) hurled the fifth inning and was followed by Tyson Heaton (BYU) out of the bullpen. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) tossed the final 1.2 innings and retired each of the five batters he faced. The staff would combine to strike out six batters.

With Willmar leading 3-1 in the 8th inning, the Rox began to mount their comeback. Collin Montez (Washington State) led off with a single to left field. He would eventually score on a throwing error that cut the deficit to one run.

In the ninth inning, St. Cloud was able to load the bases. Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) started the rally with a leadoff single in his first career at-bat with the Rox. Nate Rombach (Texas Tech) would later be hit-by-a-pitch and Montez drew a walk. The rally would soon fall just short.

The Rox (0-1) will look to bounce back tomorrow for its home opener at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 pm against the Rochester Honkers (0-0).

