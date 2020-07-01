Listen Live to Every Loggers Game this Summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers will kick off the 2020 season tonight with the team's first-ever trip to Illinois, as they get set for a 6:05 matchup tonight against the Rockford Rivets. Tony Roca, a lefthander from the University of North Florida, will start on the mound for the Loggers tonight, after a successful (yet brief) spring with the Ospreys, where he held a 1-0 record and 3.31 ERA while striking out 11, walking two and allowing 15 hits.

You can listen to tonight's game and all 48 regular season games live on the Mixlr app! Download it to your Android, iPhone, or other streaming device! Simply search for Mixlr in either the App Store or Google play, and then search for LaCrosseLoggers once you get the app downloaded! If your screen looks like the images below, you're in the right spot! If you want to listen on a laptop or computer, make sure to bookmark mixlr.com/lacrosseloggers!

Our 2020 broadcaster is Rob Hill, a young graduate of the Illinois Media School who is eager and excited to share his passion of the game with you the fans! Tonight's broadcast will start at approximately 5:30, where Rob will bring you coach and player interviews, info on the 2020 Loggers season, and more as you prepare for first pitch!

