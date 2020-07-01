Kenosha Kingfish Release Safety Guidelines for 2020 Season

KENOSHA, Wis. - After working diligently with the Kenosha County Health Department and following the guidelines set by the CDC over the last few months, the Kenosha Kingfish are able to open Historic Simmons Field for its 100th Anniversary.

The Kingfish are focused on providing a safe atmosphere for our fans, players and employees in these challenging times and will be implementing extensive safety protocols to safely bring baseball back to the community, including:

There will be socially distanced seating throughout the stadium to ensure the safety of all who enter the gates. Please only sit in the seat that you are assigned to on your ticket for the duration of the event. Fans can only leave their seat to get food and drink or to use the restroom.

Simmons Field will be a cashless stadium for the season. Purchases may only be made through the use of a credit card. For those who come with cash, you are invited to visit the Team Store to exchange your cash for a gift card that can be used the rest of the night.Â Â Â

In accordance with local and national guidelines, face-covering masks will be required in the common areas of the stadium. These areas include entering/exiting the gates, the main concourse, in and around the bathrooms, and while waiting in line for concessions. Fans will not be allowed to enter the stadium without a mask on.

Social distancing will also be enforced while waiting in line for concessions, bathrooms and at entry.Â

If you are not feeling well, please help us keep our community safe and stay home.Â

The number one way that COVID-19 spreads is through sustained, close contact. For this reason,Â players will not be allowed to interact with fans for photos or give autographs in close proximity.Â Â

This plan is established using CDC and Kenosha County Health Department guidelines and best practices. All are encouraged to visit the Kenosha County Public Health page for more information.

