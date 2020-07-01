Woodchucks Fall to Dock Spiders in Opener

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Woodchucks fell on an unconventional, July 1 Opening Day against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders, 2-1.

Wisconsin wasn't able to collect a hit through the first seven innings against the Dock Spiders, who built a 2-0 lead after seven. Matthew McCormick drove in the game's first run, scoring Taylor Jackson in the first inning with a sacrifice fly. The next run didn't come until the seventh inning, when another sacrifice fly from Ryan Ritter scored Parker Noland, giving the Dock Spiders a 2-0 lead.

The Woodchucks began to rally in the eighth inning. Raul Ortega's no-out single gave Wisconsin it's first hit. In the ninth inning Adam Frank doubled, and then proceeded to score on a wild pitch. The Woodchucks would put runners on second and third, before Ortega struck out to end the game.

Bobby Vath was one of four Woodchucks to pitch in the game. Despite getting the loss, he only allowed one, unearned run and one hit. Steven Lacey, Hunter Rosenbaum, and Nathan Mirochnick combined for four innings of one-run relief.

The Dock Spiders used five pitchers in the contest, including Cameron Jones, who earned the win. Theo Denlinger picked up the save.

Top Performers

Adam Frank went 1-4 with a double, scoring the only Woodchucks run on a wild pitch.

Nick Vanderhoef went four innings, giving up just one, unearned run. He had no walks, struck out a batter, and only allowed one hit.

Nathan Mirochnick tossed a hitless, scoreless eight inning. He struck out two batters.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will have their first home game of the season tomorrow, against the Dock Spiders. The game will be the first a two-game home stand. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

