Rox Community Foundation Student Scholarship Applications Now Open

January 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release







ST. CLOUD, MN - The Rox Community Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 school year. During the current school year, the Rox Community Foundation will award fifteen (15) college scholarships for senior high school students, each valued at $1,000. They will be awarded in the following categories: Arts, Athletics, Automotive, Disabilities, Education, and Volunteerism. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9, 2025.

The Rox Community Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization administered by the St. Cloud Rox Baseball Club with corporate support from Wells, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), and NAPA Central.

Scholarship Criteria

The applicant must attend a high school in Central Minnesota and meet all academic requirements to graduate by June, 2025.

Student must have applied to either a four-year accredited college/university OR two-year technical/vocational college when applying for the scholarship.

Please choose "1" of the "6" listed scholarship categories on the application form that best suits your candidacy before submitting your entry.

Please type or print very clearly. An incomplete or hard-to-read application will not be considered.

Photos and other material relevant to the student's application as well as a typed essay are encouraged to tell our panel of judges more about your candidacy.

Judging

Several Central Minnesota business executives will be brought in to serve as a panel of judges to review all applications and vote on the scholarship recipients.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.