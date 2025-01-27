Northwoods League Alums Win MiLB Awards in 2024

Rochester, Minn. - 2024 was another terrific year in Minor League Baseball for several Northwoods League alums, headlined by Kristian Campbell (Duluth '22) being named Baseball America's 2024 Minor League Player of the Year. There were over 500 active Northwoods League alumni who participated in MiLB during the 2024 season, with numerous individuals receiving accolades for their efforts.

Kristian Campbell - Boston Red Sox, Duluth 2022

There are simply not enough words to describe Kristian Campbell's 2024 season in the Boston Red Sox Minor League system. Starting the year outside of the Boston Top 30 prospect list, Campbell completely blew up the circuit from beginning to end. Kicking off his campaign in High-A Greenville with a .306 batting average, adding eight home runs and 25 RBI, the former 2022 Northwoods League All-Star was quickly promoted to Double-A Portland and the party was only getting started. With the Portland Sea Dogs, Campbell slashed .362/.463/.582, hitting another eight home runs, knocking in 35 RBI, with 17 doubles and also stole 17 bases over 56 games played. Campbell was recognized as the Eastern League MVP, as well as labeled a Double-A All-Star. He was promoted to Triple-A Worcester for the final 19 games of the season and continued to produce at the plate with a .286 batting average, four home runs and 17 RBI to round out his season. Through three levels in the Boston system, Campbell finished hitting .330 with 20 home runs, 77 RBI, 32 doubles and 24 stolen bases. He was awarded the 2024 Minor League Player of the Year, Minor League Breakout Player of the Year, Minor League Player of the Year by The Athletic, Baseball America's Minor League Player of the Year, 1st Team All-MiLB, as well as earning the Boston Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year. Campbell's prospects have taken a monumental rise, as he is now considered a Top 10 prospect in all of baseball and the top second base prospect by MLB.com.

Chad Patrick - Milwaukee Brewers, Traverse City 2019, 2020

A change of scenery can do wonders for certain players, and that was certainly the case for Chad Patrick in 2024. Moving from the Oakland Athletics to the Milwaukee Brewers farm system via trade in November 2023, Patrick began his 2024 campaign in Triple-A Nashville and was nothing short of dominant the entire season. Patrick recorded an incredible 14-1 record, 2.90 ERA and totaled 145 strikeouts as the ace of the Nashville Sounds staff. Patrick led the entire Triple-A level in wins, ERA and strikeouts, making him just the third pitcher in International League history to win the pitching Triple Crown. The former Pit Spitter ace and 2019 Northwoods League Champion was awarded the International League Pitcher of the Year, as well as being named a Triple-A All-Star. Patrick will certainly be one to watch in 2025, as he is on the doorstep to making his Major League debut, which would make him the third Traverse City alum to make it to The Show.

Drake Baldwin - Atlanta Braves, K-Town 2020, Madison 2021

Another Northwoods League alum that has seen their stock skyrocket throughout the 2024 season is former Bobber/Mallard catcher Drake Baldwin. After being drafted in the 3rd Round of the 2022 MLB Draft, Baldwin has been nothing short of impressive making his way through the Braves farm system. Starting his season playing 52 games in Double-A Mississippi, Baldwin hit four home runs and drove in 33 runs and was quickly moved up to Triple-A Gwinnett. After his promotion, Baldwin went on a tear during the 2nd half of the season. In 72 Triple-A games, the 2021 Northwoods League All-Star batted .298, hitting 12 home runs, drove in 55, logged 82 hits and 40 runs scored. Thriving in the highest level of MiLB, Baldwin was awarded the Braves 2024 Minor League Player of the Year, as well as earning an invitation to the 2024 MLB Futures Game, where he went 1-for-2 with 2 RBI. At the conclusion of the season, Baldwin was invited to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, where he continued to stay on fire hitting an incredible .377 over 13 games. He is recognized as the top catcher and consensus Top 5 prospect in the Braves farm system and is yet another candidate to make his MLB debut in 2025.

Ethan Pecko - Houston Astros, Wausau 2023

Since being drafted straight from Wausau by the Astros organization in 2023, Ethan Pecko has been nothing short of dominant at the Minor League level. The former Woodchuck ace dazzled on the mound through three levels in 2024 (Low-A, High-A and Double-A) striking out 125 batters over 96 innings. Pecko appeared in 26 games, making 15 starts, maintained a 3.47 ERA, held opponents to a mere .219 batting average and tallied two saves on the season. He was named the California League Pitcher of the Month in May with an incredible 0.86 ERA across 21 innings and limiting batters to an incredible .116 batting average. For his efforts, Pecko was awarded the Houston Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year award and currently ranks as the #18 prospect in the Astros farm system.

Chandler Simpson - Tampa Bay Rays, Fond du Lac 2021

Another year goes by, which means another season of Chandler Simpson stealing bases at an elite clip. The 2021 Northwoods League All-Star led all of Minor League Baseball in stolen bases with an incredible 104 this season, making him only the third Minor League player to steal over 100 bases in a season since 2005. Simpson's 104 stolen bases set the Tampa Bay minor league record, breaking his own record from 2023, where he swiped 94 bags. In addition to being the most feared man on the base paths, the former Dock Spider also hit an incredible .355 over two levels (High-A and Double-A), recording 160 hits and 90 runs. Simpson collected several honors in 2024, from participating in the 2024 MLB Futures Game during the MLB All-Star break, as well as earning an invitation to the Double-A All-Star Game. At the conclusion of the season, the Rays made an easy decision to recognize Simpson as their Minor League Baserunner of the Year, an award that Simpson has now won in back-to-back seasons, as well as being named 2nd Team All-MiLB. The lightning-quick Simpson is seen as the #4 Minor League prospect in the Rays organization.

Charles McAdoo - Toronto Blue Jays, Mankato 2022

Starting his 2024 campaign within the Pittsburgh Pirates organization's High-A Greensboro team, Charles McAdoo was a star throughout the first 60 games of the season. The former MoonDog recorded a .336 batting average, leading the entire South Atlantic League in batting average, total bases, hits and tied for the league-lead in RBI, which resulted in him being voted a High-A All-Star. After his stellar start to the year, McAdoo was elevated up to Double-A Altoona and was moved at the MLB trade deadline to the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Between the High-A and Double-A levels, McAdoo finished his 2024 with a .279 batting average, 17 home runs, drove in 78, and stole 21 bags. His impressive production earned him the 2024 South Atlantic League (High-A) MVP Award at the end of the season. McAdoo is currently ranked as the #7 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays farm system.

Andrew Pintar - Miami Marlins, St. Cloud 2020

Another Northwoods League alum that saw action within two different organizations in 2024 and continued to shine bright was former Rox infielder Andrew Pintar. Beginning the campaign in the Arizona Diamondbacks farm system, as well as making a full transition from the infield into the outfield, Pintar dominated out of the gate with High-A Hillsboro, hitting to the tune of a .304 batting average, nine home runs, 32 RBI and stealing 17 bases. For his remarkable start to the season, Pintar was nominated to the High-A All-Star team. In late-July, Pintar was traded from Arizona to the Miami Marlins organization as part of a deal that involved another former NWL Alum, AJ Puk (Waterloo '14). After the MiLB season finished, Pintar headed out to the desert to participate amongst the best Minor League prospects in the esteemed Arizona Fall League. Over the 27 games, Pintar was 4th in the entire AFL with 29 hits, crushing three home runs and driving in 17. However, it was his glove that separated him from the rest of the pack. Filled with diving plays and run-saving defense while patrolling center field, Pintar was awarded the 2024 Arizona Fall League Defensive Player of the Year. He is currently ranked the #18 prospect in the Miami Marlins organization.

Caleb Durbin - New York Yankees, Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

If you look up the phrase "doing the dirty work", you may see a picture of Caleb Durbin next to it. The former Rivet and Dock Spider star spent the majority of his 2024 in Triple-A hitting .287 with 10 home runs, driving in 60, stealing 29 bases and walking 53 times compared to only 40 strikeouts. Durbin was a revelation in the Yankees farm system, seeing time at second base, shortstop, third base as well as in the outfield, playing anywhere he is needed for the team to succeed. The utility man continued his momentum into the Arizona Fall League where he went on to steal 29 bases in just 24 games played, which broke an AFL record and now sits as the all-time stole base champion in the Fall League with 50 in two seasons. In addition to his elite speed, Durbin saw time at five different positions, maintained an impressive .312 batting average, crushed five home runs and drove in 21. For his all-around effort, Durbin was awarded the Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year and made the AFL All-Star Team. In mid-December, Durbin was traded from the Yankees to Milwaukee and is now recognized as the #15 prospect in the Brewers system. A lot of buzz has commenced on Durbin making his MLB debut in 2025, and if so, he will become the first player from Division 3 Washington University (Missouri) to be drafted and debut in Major League Baseball.

Notable 2024 Northwoods League Alumni Awards

Minor League Baseball Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Minor League Baseball Breakout Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

Baseball America Player of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

The Athletic Prospect of the Year: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

1st Team All-MiLB: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

2nd Team All-MiLB: Chandler Simpson, Fond du Lac 2021

International League (Triple-A) Pitcher of the Year: Chad Patrick, Traverse City 2019, 2020

Eastern League (Double-A) MVP: Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022

South Atlantic (High-A) MVP: Charles McAdoo, Mankato 2022

Triple-A All-Stars:

* Colton Gordon, Kenosha 2018, 2019 * Kyle Manzardo, Willmar 2020 * Chad Patrick, Traverse City 2019, 2020 * Jason Vosler, Thunder Bay 2013

Double-A All-Stars:

* Cooper Bowman, Bismarck 2019 * Kristian Campbell, Duluth 2022 * Chandler Simpson, Fond du Lac 2021 * Kyle Teel, Wisconsin Rapids 2020, 2021

High-A All-Stars:

* Charles McAdoo, Mankato 2022 * Ethan O'Donnell, Kalamazoo 2020 * Andrew Pintar, St. Cloud 2020 *

Low-A All-Stars:

* Ryan Ignoffo, Fond du Lac 2021 * George Klassen, Lakeshore 2022 * Nate Nankil, Wisconsin Rapids 2022 * Braylen Wimmer, La Crosse 2020

Arizona Fall League All-Stars:

* Kemp Alderman, Fond du Lac 2022 * Denzel Clarke, Kokomo 2019 * Caleb Durbin, Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

Arizona Fall League Offensive Player of the Year: Niko Kavadas, Kalamazoo 2018

Arizona Fall League Defensive Player of the Year: Andrew Pintar, St. Cloud 2020

Arizona Fall League Breakout Player of the Year: Caleb Durbin, Rockford 2019, Fond du Lac 2020, 2021

