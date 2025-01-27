Willmar Stingers Announce Return of Three Players

Willmar, MN - The Willmar Stingers Baseball Club is thrilled to announce the return of three standout players for the upcoming season: Sam Tyrpa, Aiden Hansen, and J.D. Hennen. The three pitchers, all from Minnesota, have been pivotal to the team's success, and their return is sure to excite Stingers fans as the club gears up for another memorable season of Northwoods League action.

Sam Tyrpa - Entering his senior year at Dakota State University, Tyrpa threw 26.2 innings during the 2024 season with the Stingers, recording 21 strikeouts and 4 walks. While playing for the Trojans in 2024, he threw 80.2 innings, tallying 99 strikeouts to 27 walks with a 3.46 ERA. Tyrpa is a native of Excelsior, Minnesota. Sam will be entering his 2nd season as a Stinger and looking to further help in the effectiveness and depth of the rotation.

Aiden Hansen - The redshirt sophomore at Northern Oklahoma College - Tonkawa, will be coming back for his 2nd summer with the Stingers. Hansen threw 44.1 innings with a 3.65 ERA during the 2024 season with the Stingers. He also pitched 2.2 scoreless innings in the playoffs. Hansen hails from Maple Grove, Minnesota.

J.D. Hennen - A junior at Augustana University, is coming back for a third year of Stingers baseball. Hennen appeared briefly in 2023, throwing 8.1 innings with 7 strikeouts and a 0.00 ERA. In 2024, he logged 34.2 innings, striking out 38 batters with a 3.63 ERA. Hennen is from Alexandria, Minnesota.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Sam, Aiden, and J.D. back to the Stingers family," said Assistant General Manager Keaton Worley. "These players embody the competitive spirit and dedication that define our team and community. We know they'll play a big part in our pursuit of another successful season."

As the season approaches, the Willmar Stingers invite fans to join them in celebrating the return of these key players. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements as the team prepares for another exciting summer of baseball.

The 2025 season promises to be an exciting one for the Stingers, with this talented group of returning players setting the stage for success. Stay tuned for more "Building the Roster" updates presented by Subway throughout the off-season.

