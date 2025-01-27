Bronson Sports Medicine Partners for 12th Consecutive Season

January 27, 2025 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







The Kalamazoo Growlers announce a continued partnership with Bronson Sports Medicine for the 2025 season. This marks the 12th consecutive year of collaboration between the two organizations.

Through this partnership, Bronson Sports Medicine will serve as the Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Kalamazoo Growlers. This includes providing athletic training services to the team throughout the season, ensuring the health and well-being of the players.

Bronson Sports Medicine also helps the team bring the 'Home Run for Life' promotion to life. During select Growlers home games, the Growlers recognize three pre-selected individuals on the field during an in-inning break.

The honoree is someone who has overcome some type of serious, debilitating illness. During the inning break, the honoree and their support team are taken to the field. The honoree stands at home plate with our mascot, Porter the Growler, while their story is told over the P.A. system for fans to hear. The honoree will then take their own, symbolic turn around the bases.

"As the healthcare provider for the Growlers, Bronson Sports Medicine is proud to collaborate with the team to foster community connectedness and promote family fun. Each summer, we have the opportunity to support local athletes, recognize our healthcare heroes, and celebrate patient recoveries during the inspiring "Home Run for Life" games. Our partnership reflects our shared values and our commitment to making a positive impact in the community."

The 2024 season debuted the first Growlers Teddy Bear Toss and custom alternate jerseys on July 20. Growlers fans threw hundreds of teddy bears from the stands and onto the playing surface. Players from the Growlers took the teddy bears to Bronson Children's Hospital on August 29, 2024 with a strong message of encouragement for the kids that are patients and their families.

Bronson Sports Medicine will continue to serve as the Official Sports Medicine Provider of the Kalamazoo Growlers and the official athletic trainers of the team. This includes providing comprehensive athletic training services to the Growlers throughout the season, ensuring the health and well-being of the players.

Carrie Calhoun is the lead Team Athletic Trainer. She is a graduate of local Western Michigan University where she studied Exercise Science and then the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for graduate school.

"I am so excited to begin my 4th year with the Kalamazoo Growlers. The partnership between Bronson and the Growlers is a no brainer for everyone involved because everyone benefits, especially me," Calhoun said. "I look forward to being at work every single day during their season. I start counting down the days until their season starts in January. Being part of an organization, both Bronson and the Growlers, that prioritizes Athletic Trainers the way both do, makes me feel so valued and appreciated daily. Getting to work with college baseball players who truly want to be here and to become better players, makes this job a dream come true for me. I couldn't ask for anything better."

Bronson is a leading healthcare system in southwest Michigan, offering a full range of services, including primary care, specialty care, and emergency services. Bronson is committed to providing high-quality, patient-centered care to the communities it serves.

The Growlers first home game is on Wednesday, May 28 against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The full schedule can be found at growlersbaseball.com. There will be six games on Saturday nights, five on Friday nights and 18 entertainment-industry leading theme nights for the greater Kalamazoo area fans to enjoy. The full promotional schedule and theme nights will be released in Spring 2025.

To guarantee the comfortable box seats at the top theme nights, fans are encouraged to secure a Meijer 5-Game Miniplan. The Miniplans can be flexed to fit fans' schedules, have all-inclusive food for two hours, and more perks. Single game tickets will not go on sale until May 2025.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.