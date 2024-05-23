Rox Announce Dick Bremer as Home Opener Guest

St. Cloud, MN - The St. Cloud Rox are excited to announce that former Minnesota Twins play-by-play broadcaster Dick Bremer will be the home opener guest on Friday, May 31 st as the Rox take on the Duluth Huskies at 7:05 PM at Joe Faber Field. Bremer will toss out the ceremonial first pitch, sign autographs, and be available for pictures with fans.

Bremer became the Minnesota Twins play-by-play announcer in 1983 and retired in 2023 from the Twins after 40 years as the television voice of the Twins. Bremer called an astonishing 4,972 Twins games over that span. In 2013 Bremer was inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Bremer has many ties to St. Cloud. He graduated from St. Cloud State University in 1978. Before his broadcasting career, Bremer was a Disc Jockey for KCLD. "I was blessed to have a 48-year broadcasting career and was blessed to have it begin in St. Cloud. It's always been a pleasure to visit St. Cloud since my days at SCSU and I'm really looking forward to enjoying the Rox game on May 31st", said Bremer.

The Twins dedicated the Target Field television booth as the "Dick Bremer Broadcast Booth," and he also threw out the first pitch. Bremer worked alongside five Baseball Hall of Famers in his career: Paul Molitor, Jack Morris, Jim Kaat, Harmon Killebrew, and Bert Blyleven. The Twins honored him with the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award last November. (Carneal was the Home Opener guest in St. Cloud in the year 2000.)

There will be a huge post-game fireworks show presented by Coborn's on the home opener. For a complete game schedule, tickets to the home opener and other games throughout the season please call 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

