Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Zach DeLoach Debuts with the White Sox

May 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release







Rochester, Minn. - Former Wisconsin Woodchuck Zach DeLoach made his Major League debut for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. DeLoach is the 352nd former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

DeLoach, who played collegiately at Texas A&M University, played for the Woodchucks in 2018 and was drafted by the Mariners in the 2nd round of the 2020 MLB draft.

In 2018 with the Woodchucks, DeLoach played in 51 games and hit .323 with five home runs, 17 doubles and 38 runs scored. He drove in 38 and stole 10 bases.

DeLoach started his professional career in 2021 with the Everett AquaSox of the High-A West League. After 58 games he was promoted to the Arkansas Travelers of the Double-A Central League. Between the two clubs he played in 107 games and hit .277 with 14 home runs, 33 doubles and four triples. He drove in 59, scored 84 times and stole seven bases.

In 2022 DeLoach spent the full season with Arkansas. He appeared in 114 games and had 14 home runs, 15 doubles and three triples while hitting .258. He also stole four bases and drove in 73.

DeLoach was promoted for the 2023 season to the Tacoma Rainiers of the AAA Pacific Coast League. Across 138 games he hit .286 with 23 home runs, 30 doubles and two triples. He stole eight bases, drove in 88 and scored 90 times.

Prior to the 2024 season Deloach was traded to the White Sox as part of a deal for reliever Gregory Santos. DeLoach began the 2024 season with the Charlotte Knights of the AAA International League. In 38 games he was hitting .263 with two home runs, 24 runs scored and 18 RBI. In his Major League debut against the Toronto Blue Jays. DeLoach started the game in right field and went 0 for 3 at the plate with a walk.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.