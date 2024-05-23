Rockers Announce Significant Upgrades to Fan Experience at Capital Credit Union Park

May 23, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The Integrity Decking Terrace at Capital Credit Union Park, home of the Green Bay Rockers

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are pleased to announce numerous improvements to Capital Credit Union Park for the upcoming season. All these changes will enhance the fan experience on game days and will showcase for the first time as the Rockers host the Wausau Woodchucks for the home opener on Tuesday, May 28 th at 6:35.

The Rockers partnered with Integrity Decking to elevate the experience on the Bud Light Party Patio with the addition of the Integrity Decking Terrace. The now two-level Party Patio will be open every game this summer, to walk up fans and groups, offering unlimited burgers, brats, hot dogs, side dish, chips, cookies & condiments from an hour prior to game time through the end of the 5 th inning along with a variety of beer, seltzer & Pepsi product options starting an hour before game time through the end of the 7 th inning all for $35 per person on a walk-up basis. Fans that have already purchased tickets will also be able to upgrade to the Bud Light Party Patio & Integrity Decking Terrace Space for just $25, which is an upgrade option being offered for the first time this season.

Fans will also notice the stadium will be brighter for all night games this year as the team has partnered with Bay Custom in Green Bay to provide permanent custom lighting to aid in the fan experience. With the ability to change lights to any color or multiple patterns, Bay Custom provides options for any business or home to draw attention to your property.

The property just to the south of Capital Credit Union Park will now be accessible to fans for parking on game days, providing ease of access to the stadium to go along with street parking and other designated lots surrounding the facility. A complete parking map can be found here: 2024 Parking Map

Earlier this spring, it was announced the Rockers would become the alternate identity of the Green Bay Supper Clubbers every Friday night, an ode to the rich supper club culture in Northeast Wisconsin. Fans can enjoy a fish fry and salad bar at the kiosk located directly behind home plate on each of the three Friday night contests followed by postgame fireworks displays after each of the games.

The Rockers will return nearly one third of the 2023 Championship roster this year in quest to become the first team in Northwoods League history to win back-to-back championships. The Opening Day roster will be released to the public on Sunday night via the team's social media platforms and on greenbayrockers.com.

The Rockers will open their 2024 home schedule next Tuesday, May 28 th as they host the Wausau Woodchucks. Gates open at 5:30 for the live pre-game concert featuring Bazooka Joe and the first 1,000 fans will receive a 2023 Championship blanket courtesy of John's Refrigeration. It's also Topper's Tuesday with 2-for-1 Rockers tickets and Topper's is also offering 2-for-1 Large Toppers pizzas with the QR code displayed in-stadium or on coupons handed out following the game. For more information and tickets visit greenbayrockers.com.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Season ticket packages and group tickets are available as well. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

