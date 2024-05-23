Larks Announce Five Fireworks Nights for 2024 Summer

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce the return of five fan-favorite Fetzer Electric Firework Shows returning this summer.

Every Scheels Family Flock member has a Fetzer Electric Fireworks Night on their plan.

The five shows will be shot by Memory Fireworks following the Larks games on:

Friday, May 31

Friday, June 7

Friday, June 28

Saturday, July 6

Friday, August 9

To accommodate surrounding neighborhood requests, the Larks have reduced the number of shows from 2019 and focused on scheduling them during weekend evenings. The Larks did send mailers to surrounding households to inform them of this season's firework schedule in advance.

The shows will take place before 11pm and last an estimated six minutes.

The team kicks off with 22 home games in the first 32 days of the season. The first homestand consists of theme nights including 'Opening Night' on May 27, 'Red Solo Cup Night' on May 28, Woof Wednesday featuring the Bat Dog from Elevate Canine Academy on May 29, Missouri River Motorboaters Night on May 30, Firework Friday on May 31 and 'To Infinity & Beyond Night' on Saturday, June 1.

Single game tickets went on sale on Tuesday, May 7 and can be secured at larkstickets.com.

The seating locations where single-game tickets may be purchased include the:

Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck: $38/ticket

Includes 3 free drinks/experience tabs and 90-minute all-you-can-eat

Reserved Box Seats: $20/ticket

Includes Seats with cupholders and seats under the awning

Pizza Ranch Bleacher Seats: $15/ticket

The Fireside Office Solutions Party Deck is the only ticket that includes food & beverage. The Pizza Ranch Bleacher Sears do not.

Fans can visit larksbaseball.com for more information on tickets, partnerships and merchandise.

