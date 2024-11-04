Rowdies to Face Charleston in Conference Semifinal

November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The matchup and kickoff time are set for the Tampa Bay Rowdies next round of the USL Championship Playoffs, presented by Terminix. Tampa Bay will travel to face rivals Charleston Battery in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, November 10 at 3 p.m. ET.

Next Sunday's Semifinal clash, the first playoff meeting between Tampa Bay and Charleston since 2020, will air nationally on CBS Sports Network. On Wednesday, November 6, the Rowdies will host a Playoff Pep Rally at Grand Central Brewhouse from 5-7 p.m. at 2340 Central Ave in St. Petersburg. Fans who wear Rowdies gear to the rally will enjoy free drinks while supplies last.

The Rowdies advanced to the Semifinals in dramatic fashion, besting the number three seed Detroit City FC 3-1 in penalties after finishing knotted 1-1 through 120 minutes of play. Rowdies keeper Jordan Farr proved the hero on the night with five saves in the match and two crucial penalty stops in the shootout.

Charleston prevailed in their Quarterfinal matchup at home against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC with a  1-0 result. 2024 USL Championship Golden Boot winner Nick Markanich netted Charleston's winning goal in the 8th minute of the match.

Tampa Bay and Charleston split their regular season series, with the home side claiming victory in each meeting. The Rowdies first knocked off Charleston 4-2 at Al Lang Stadium on July 27 but were on the losing end of a 3-1 result at Patriots Point Soccer Complex on September 21. In 22 previous matchups with Charleston, the Rowdies have posted nine wins, ten losses, and three draws.

Should the Rowdies defeat Charleston, they would advance to play the winner of the Conference Semifinal matchup between Louisville City FC and Rhode Island FC in the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rowdies are aiming to win their first-ever USL Championship title. The club has qualified for the playoffs in six straight seasons, reaching the USL Championship final as back-to-back Eastern Conference champions in 2020 and 2021.

