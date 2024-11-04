New Mexico United Wins First-Ever Home Playoff Match, Tops Phoenix Rising, 2-1

November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - In potentially the most important match in club history, New Mexico United topped Phoenix Rising by a score of 2-1, earning the victory in the first home playoff match in club history. Goals from Will Seymore and Mukwelle Akale earned the victory for the Black & Yellow, who moved on to host Las Vegas Lights FC in the Western Conference Semifinal on Saturday night. Kickoff in that match is scheduled for 7:30 PM.

It was Rising FC who scored first in this one. After a scoreless opening half, Phoenix's Jearl Margaritha cut inside toward the top of the New Mexico box, and fired on his right foot. United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis deftly dove to parry the strike, but the rebound found the foot of Fede Varela, who first-time blocked the ball past Tambakis - who was still down after the initial save - for a 1-0 lead in the 49th minute.

Nine minutes later, United were level. Akale received a diagonal ball in the Rising box and chipped across. That high ball was headed away, but only as far as Marco Micaletto, who's scissor kick was blocked and recovered by Nannan Houssou at the top of the box. After the ball bounced around the box for another ten seconds or so, it found an open Seymore, who cut to his right and fired. His thunderbolt hit all three bars on the net, trickling over the line for an equalizer.

The score remained level until the 85th minute. Avionne Flanagan carried the ball along the left side of the pitch, barrelling past Phoenix's Laurence Wyke before sending a terrific ball toward the back post. Akale was there to pounce on the low ball, and a tap home was all that was needed to send New Mexico through to the Western Conference Semifinal.

