USL Championship Conference Semifinals Set After Dramatic Weekend of Action

November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)









Fans cheer on New Mexico United

TAMPA, Fla. - The opening weekend of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix saw each of the top seeds advance in the Eastern and Western Conference as New Mexico United ended Phoenix Rising FC's title defense in dramatic fashion, but three lower seeds also make their way into the Conference Semifinals as Rhode Island FC, Orange County SC and the Tampa Bay Rowdies all earned results on the road.

The Conference Semifinals will feature some intriguing matchups as Louisville City FC hosts Rhode Island - the lone visiting side to take victory at Lynn Family Stadium this season - and the Charleston Battery clash with the Rowdies in a meeting of the top two attacking duos in the league. Out West, Las Vegas Lights FC will aim to build on victory in their postseason debut as it visits New Mexico, while Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC will host Orange County.

MATCH RECAPS

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

No. 1 Louisville City FC 3, No. 8 North Carolina FC 2

Players' Shield winner Louisville City rallied from an early deficit to take victory against North Carolina as both Taylor Davila and Adrien Pérez recorded a goal and assist for the hosts. NCFC grabbed an 11th-minute lead through Oalex Anderson before LouCity responded with two goals four minutes apart midway through the first half by Amadou Dia and Davila to take the lead. Pérez added a third early in the second half, and while North Carolina pulled a goal back late in stoppage time, it was only a consolation for the 2023 League One winners.

No. 2 Charleston Battery 1, No. 7 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 0

Golden Boot winner Nick Markanich scored the only goal as the defending Eastern Conference title winner advanced past the Hounds, who only registered one shot on target as the Battery back line stymied their visitors. Markanich struck in the eighth minute with a diving header for his 29th goal of the season across all competitions off a cross by Arturo Rodriguez, and from there Charleston's midfield and back line shone, blocking six of 12 shots for the Hounds, including their best two chances to equalize in either half.

No. 6 Tampa Bay Rowdies 1, No. 3 Detroit City FC 1

Tampa Bay Rowdies advance 3-1 in a penalty shootout

Tampa Bay Rowdies goalkeeper Jordan Farr recorded a pair of saves in a penalty shootout and Lewis Hilton scored the decisive goal in the fifth round to send their side through against Detroit City. The Rowdies took a first-half lead as Cal Jennings scored for a third consecutive game with a flicked header off a corner by Leo Fernandes, but Le Rouge hit back with a set piece goal of their own as Nick Moon was credited with an own goal early in the second half. The visitors advanced from the spot, however, as after Farr kept his side in the game with saves in each of the first two rounds after Tampa Bay had been twice denied by Detroit's Nate Steinwascher, Eddie Munjoma, Jordan Doherty and Hilton all converted, while Elvis Amoh's shot off the crossbar for the hosts opened the door for Tampa Bay to close the show.

No. 5 Rhode Island FC 3, No. 4 Indy Eleven 2

JJ Williams scored a hat trick as Rhode Island earned victory in its postseason debut to continue its remarkable inaugural season with victory against Indy. Williams opened the scoring from the penalty spot inside the opening 20 minutes, and while Indy hit back on a long-range finish by Aodhan Quinn 10 minutes before the halftime break, Williams regained the lead for the visitors three minutes later. He then completed his second hat trick in as many games with a powerful header early in the second half, and while Indy pulled a goal back inside the final 15 minutes through Douglas Martinez Jr., RIFC held firm late to advance.

Western Conference Quarterfinals

No. 1 New Mexico United 2, No. 8 Phoenix Rising FC 1

Mukwelle Akale scored with five minutes to go as New Mexico United rallied for victory against Phoenix Rising before 11,447 fans at Isotopes Park. After a scoreless first half, Rising struck first when Fede Varela was on hand to put home the rebound from Jearl Margaritha's shot, but New Mexico hit back just before the hour-mark when Will Seymore crashed a shot off the underside of the crossbar and just over the goal line to level the game. Akale then delivered the winner late as he latched onto a back-post cross from Avionne Flanagan from the left to tap home from close range to cap a fine individual display and send the hosts through.

No. 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2, No. 7 Oakland Roots SC 0

Jairo Henriquez and Ronaldo Damus scored either side of halftime to send the Switchbacks to victory against Oakland Roots at Weidner Field. Henriquez broke the deadlock shortly before halftime as his interplay with Damus and Zach Zandi at the top of the penalty area following a surging run from midfield saw Zandi's shot deflect into his path, from where the El Salvador international finished well. Damus then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after being brought down in the box as he pursued a cross from the right, shooting low to the right corner for his eighth goal in the USL Championship Playoffs all-time.

No. 6 Orange County SC 1, No. 3 Memphis 901 FC 0 AET

Dillon Powers scored the only goal in the 116th minute to continue Orange County's undefeated streak from the end of the regular season and send Memphis 901 FC out on home turf for a third consecutive postseason. After a scoreless regulation that saw OCSC's Bryce Jamison go closest to scoring with a shot that rang the right post early and Memphis be reduced to 10 players when Lucas Turci was sent off with 11 minutes to go, the visitor finally capitalized on their pressure as Cameron Dunbar's angled cross from the right was met by Powers at the top of the six-yard area for the game-winning goal.

No. 4 Las Vegas Lights FC 0, No. 5 Sacramento Republic FC 0

Las Vegas Lights FC advance 3-2 in a penalty shootout

Las Vegas Lights goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena took center stage with three consecutive saves to open the penalty shootout before Valentin Noel converted to close the fifth round and send the Lights through against Republic FC. Neither side was able to find a breakthrough in regulation or extra time in a tensely-fought contest, and that continued into the shootout as Arozarena's opening two saves were matched by Republic FC's Danny Vitiello. After Arozarena saved a third shot to open the third round, teammate Coleman Gannon found the net to give Las Vegas the edge, and both Grayson Doody and Noel also converted to send the Lights through.

2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix

Eastern Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 9

No. 1 Louisville City FC vs. No. 5 Rhode Island FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10

No. 2 Charleston Battery vs. No. 6 Tampa Bay Rowdies, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)

Western Conference Semifinals

Saturday, November 9

No. 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. No. 6 Orange County SC, 6:30 p.m. ET

No. 1 New Mexico United vs. No. 4 Las Vegas Lights FC, 9:30 p.m. ET

