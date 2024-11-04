Republic FC and Mark Briggs Mutually Agree to Part Ways

November 4, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC and Mark Briggs have mutually agreed to part ways after the conclusion of the 2024 season. The club will begin a search for a new head coach immediately.

"As always these are tough decisions. I can't say enough about Mark, both in his coaching and his desire to win.," said Republic FC Chairman and Owner Kevin Nagle. "I wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors"

"Mark will always have a special place in Republic history, and in particular, by leading our team to unprecedented heights for the 2022 US Open Cup final," said Republic FC General Manager & President Todd Dunivant. "We wish Mark and his family well in his next chapter. We will now turn our attention toward a comprehensive head coaching search and building a championship roster for 2025 and beyond."

"Sacramento is a very special place, with a one-of-a-kind club and incredible fans. I'd like to thank the players who've been a part of the past five years, the front office who've been incredibly supportive, and the fans who welcomed me into the club with tremendous passion and vigor," said Mark Briggs. "I'm grateful for my time here and it has been an honor to be a part of this community."

After serving as the club's academy director, Briggs was hired at the conclusion of the 2019 season as the fourth head coach in club history. Through five seasons, the club finished 74-49-47 through 170 matches with postseason appearances in four of five years. Republic FC would reach the Western Conference Finals in 2023, Conference Semifinals in 2022, and the opening round in 2020 and 2024. During his tenure as head coach, Republic FC made American soccer history as a U.S. Open Cup finalist in 2022 - the first time for a second-division club in nearly two decades would reach the national championship match. He is currently the longest tenured coach in club history and finishes his time in Sacramento with a 44% win percentage.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.