Rowdies Sign Wyke for 2025

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TAMPA, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the signing of veteran English defender Laurence Wyke for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Wyke returns for his second full-time stint with the Rowdies, having previously spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in Tampa Bay. In 2023, Wyke moved on to Nashville SC in Major League Soccer but joined the Rowdies on a brief two-match loan in the summer before rejoining Nashville. The 28-year-old Englishman has already logged 68 appearances, four goals, and seven assists across all competitions for the Rowdies as he heads into his third full season with the club.

"We're excited to have Laurence on board," said Rowdies Head Coach Robbie Neilson. "I was very impressed with Laurence's performance when we played Phoenix last season. He showed the technical attributes we want in our players. Many of the staff and players also know Laurence from his previous spell with the Rowdies, and all the feedback I received from them highlighted his humility, work ethic, and team-first mentality, which is essential to us as a club."

Wyke spent the 2024 season with Phoenix Rising FC. He earned 31 starts and made two appearances off the bench for Phoenix during the USL Championship campaign.

"I'm very excited to be back with the Rowdies and to see so many familiar faces," said Wyke. "I want to thank [Head of Soccer Operations] Nico Castillo and Coach Robbie for making it happen. I can't wait to get started again and do my part to help push this team forward."

A native of Bolton, England, Wyke joined the Youth Academy of Manchester United at seven years old. Following a decade in Manchester United's youth system, Wyke made his way to the Unites States to pursue his education and continue his soccer career at Trinity University in Texas. He made 46 appearances with the NCAA III side in 2015 and 2016, recording 11 goals and four assists before transferring to Furman University in South Carolina. In two seasons with Furman, Wyke notched 16 goals and five assists.

Wyke is the second new addition to the Rowdies roster for 2025. He follows former Canadian Premier League Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner Ollie Bassett, who was announced as the club's first new addition in November. With Basset and Wyke, the Rowdies currently have 14 players confirmed for the 2025 squad. Additional player announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with players set to report for the start of preseason camp at the end of January.

