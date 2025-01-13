El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Goalkeeper Sebastian Mora for 2025

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed goalkeeper Sebastian Mora ahead of the 2025 season. The signing is pending league and federation approval, and the terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Sebastian is a great addition to our team," Locomotive Technical Director Ray Saari said. "With him, we're adding a talented player with a strong personality and mentality who will be essential for our group this year."

Mora-Mora arrives in El Paso after two years in Mexico's Liga de Expansión MX, combining for 23 matches and six (6) clean sheets between Club Celaya (2024) and Tepatitlán F.C. (2023). He also carries USL experience, fielding nine (9) times for League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC in 2021 and being a member of Reno 1868 FC's squad during the 2020 USL Championship season. Mora-Mora also spent time in Mexico's third division for Tritones Vallarta M.F.C. (2022) and Tijuana Premier (2017-18).

"I am really excited to join El Paso and I am ready to contribute to the team's future success while also connecting with the club's amazing fan base," Mora said.

El Paso's updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position.

Goalkeeper (2): Jahmali Waite, Sebastian Mora

Defender (9): Wahab Ackwei, Tony Alfaro, Memo Diaz, Noah Dollenmayer, Kenneth Hoban, Arturo Ortiz, Alvaro Quezada, Ricky Ruiz, Gabi Torres

Midfielder (5): Bolu Akinyode, Eric Calvillo, Robert Coronado, Frank Daroma, Emiliano Rodriguez

Forward (4): Andy Cabrera, Amando Moreno, Omar Mora, Tumi Moshobane

