Miami FC Re-Signs Defender Daltyn Knutson

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club today announced the return of defender Daltyn Knutson. The club has picked up Knutson's option for the 2025 USL Championship season.

Knutson signed with Miami for the 2024 season, making his USL Championship debut with the team. He had 31 appearances for the team this past season, marking 2,680 minutes. Prior to Miami FC, the defender played five seasons in USL League One.

On the League One side, Knutson played for both South Georgia Tormenta FC and Union Omaha, where he won the league title with the latter. During his stint with Omaha, they made it to the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, further than any League One club has advanced. He also was a member of the inaugural Tormenta FC squad in 2019.

"We've felt the frustration, and we've turned it into fuel. This season is all about proving who we are - coming out stronger, hungrier, and more united." said Knutson. "We're ready to bring passion, grit, and results back to Miami and give the fans the excitement they deserve."

Knutson will be an integral part of the Miami FC 2025 squad as the club continues to prepare for the upcoming season. Further roster updates from the club will follow as pre-season approaches.

