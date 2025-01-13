New Mexico United Announces Season-Long Loan Addition of Tomas Pondeca

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United is excited to announce the addition of Tomas Pondeca to the roster ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. Pondeca joins United on a season-long loan from MLS club FC Dallas. He has spent the last two seasons with Dallas and their MLS Next Pro Affiliate, North Texas SC, after making the club through their open tryout in 2023.

His two seasons in the Lone Star State have seen him make 48 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine times, and assisting five more, across nearly 3,000 minutes played.

In addition, Pondeca is a star in the futsal world. The Texas-native has represented the United States Men's National Futsal team at the World Cup, and won the Young Player Award at the 2021 CONCACAF Futsal Championship. He has represented his nation 17 times on the futsal court.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.