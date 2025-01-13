Orange County SC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule

January 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC today announced their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2025 USL Championship season. OCSC will play eight friendlies in preparation for their USL Championship home opener on March 8th.

All home preseason matches will take place behind closed doors at Championship Soccer Stadium, with the exception of one game TBD that will be open exclusively to season ticket holders and owners. Details regarding attending this pre-season match to follow.

"Our preseason schedule will of course give us an opportunity to work through the necessary physical training demands needed for the players to begin the USL championship season. The range of opponents we'll face offers good competitive game minutes and a chance to develop an understanding and philosophy of how we would like the team to play as we move into the season," OCSC Head Coach Danny Stone said. "Preseason is always both about working physically and tactically, but just as importantly it's about developing a connection and bond between the players in the group in order to create a great locker room environment, this will be key for us to be able to compete well together as a team."

OCSC will begin the preseason at home against the Portland Timbers on Saturday, January, 25.

This is followed by a matchup with UC Irvine of the Big West Conference at home on Saturday, February 1. The Black and Orange will then host long time USL Championship rival Sacramento Republic FC on Wednesday, February 5,

OCSC will head north to play their only road match of the preseason on Wednesday, February 12 against the LAFC in Los Angeles.

The preseason will conclude with a four-match homestand, beginning with a game against USL League One newcomers AV Alta FC on Saturday, February 15. OCSC will round out the preseason with games against LMU on February 22, LAFC II on February 23 and LA Galaxy II on Friday, February 28th.

The 2025 USL Championship regular season kicks off at home on Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 PM, versus Oakland Roots SC at Championship Soccer Stadium. This game will sell out! Be sure to grab your tickets before they are gone, HERE.

OCSC 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

January 25 | Home vs. Portland Timbers at TBD

February 1 | Home vs. UC Irvine Anteaters at TBD

February 5 | Home vs. Sacramento Republic at TBD

February 12 | Away @ LAFC at TBD (Los Angeles, CA)

February 15 | Home vs. AV Alta FC at TBD

February 22 | Home vs. LMU at TBD

February 23 | Home vs. LAFC II at TBD

February 28 | Home vs.LA Galaxy II at TBD

