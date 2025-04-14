Round Two, Game Three Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. Windsor Spitfires

April 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - Following losses in the first two games of their second-round matchup against the Windsor Spitfires on the road, the series shifts back to Kitchener for Game 3 on Monday, where the Rangers look to gain some ground with a victory. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at The Aud.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 468 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

PLAYOFF TICKETS

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the second round at The Aud are on sale now. You can purchase yours online here. Fans can also call 519-578-1570, or you can purchase tickets in person at The Aud Box Office, sponsored by White Way Plumbing, located at 400 East Avenue in Kitchener. Box Office hours may differ over the holiday weekend; find hours here.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2

Game 2 ended with the same final score as Game 1 - a 5-1 defeat for the Rangers. Windsor came out strong at the WFCU Centre, capitalizing on three opportunities within just over 10 minutes to build a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period. The Spitfires added another goal in the second to make it 4-0 before Luca Romano responded with a shorthanded tally to get the Rangers on the board. Early in the third, Windsor restored their four-goal cushion, sealing the 5-1 final.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

Luca Romano has been a key contributor for the Blueshirts in the first two games of their second-round series, collecting a point in both contests. Romano had a secondary assist in Game 1 before following it up with the Rangers' lone goal, a short-handed marker, on Saturday in Windsor. In the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Romano has five points in seven games, and he'll look to continue his early-round success at The Aud on Monday.

Although Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks) has yet to hit the scoresheet in Round 2, he's been generating plenty of chances, recording seven shots on goal through the first two games. Pridham was a key contributor in the opening round against Flint, where his current five-point total ranks tied for third among Rangers skaters, and his three goals have him tied for second on the team in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. With Kitchener trailing 2-0 in the series, Pridham will be aiming to make an impact in Game 3.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In Game 2, Parsons made 22 saves while surrendering five goals, posting a .815 save percentage in the loss. Through seven games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Parsons has been strong overall, holding a 4-3-0 record, a 2.54 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Needing a win in Game 3, expect Parsons to find his momentum and be locked in between the pipes on home ice.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (2-0-0-0)

Spitfires to Watch:

Noah Morneau stayed hot in Game 2, securing at least a goal in his fourth consecutive game and three in his last two appearances against Kitchener. Morneau has just one game in the 2025 OHL Playoffs in which he has not registered a goal or point. He currently leads the Spitfires in postseason goals this year with 11, ranking third in points (14). Kitchener will look to slow him down on home ice beginning on Monday.

Cole Davis picked up two helpers in Game 2, earning the game's third star. Davis has a three-game point streak entering Game 3, racking up four assists. The junior forward notched two points (1G, 1A) in the club's opening-round series against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds, and riding late-series momentum, he has three points in his last two games. Davis will be in search of extending his point streak to four at The Aud.

Goaltending:

Costanzo

Costanzo followed up a notable Game 1 start with another commendable performance in Game 2, turning aside 18 of 19 shots in the contest and posting a .947 save percentage in the victory. In the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Costanzo has a 6-0-1-0 record, a 1.83 goals-against average, and a .923 save percentage. He'll look to surge forward on the road starting in Game 3.

RANGERS REACH

Support our community while cheering on your Rangers! Rangers Reach 50/50 and game-worn jersey Raffles take place at each Rangers home game, and proceeds go to support our many community initiatives, including Scholarships, Community Impact Grants, in-kind donations, and more! Your 50/50 and jersey ticket purchases help to make a difference in our community! Tickets can be purchased online anywhere in Ontario at Rangers5050.com and rangersjersey.com.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

The entire second-round series vs the Windsor Spitfires will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Rogers Super Sports Pak for cable subscribers. The games will also be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to the action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL as Mike Farwell and Paul Fixter call the games.

UP NEXT:

After Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Spitfires on Wednesday, April 16th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.