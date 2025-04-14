Barkey, Hillebrandt and Robinson Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

April 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of playoff games ending Sunday, April 13.

Knights' Denver Barkey Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey of the London Knights is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, three assists and seven points in a pair of victories.

The Knights captain played a pivotal role in securing a 2-0 second round series lead over the Erie Otters last week. He recorded a hat trick and was named first star in Thursday's 6-3 win, before adding a goal and three assists to earn first star honours once again in Saturday's 7-2 victory.

Selected 16th overall by the London Knights in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the soon-to-be 20-year-old from Newmarket, Ont. recorded 82 points (25-57-82) in 50 regular season games, and currently ranks second in playoff scoring with 19 points (9-10-19) through six contests in the 2024-25 postseason. Now in his fourth season with the Knights, Barkey has amassed 258 points (89-169-258) over 228 career regular season games, along with 72 points (27-45-72) in 49 playoff appearances. The 5-foot-10, 171-pound forward was a key part of the Knights' OHL championship run last season. He was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round (95th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

Also considered for this week's award, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and Knights forward Easton Cowan registered seven points (2-5-7) across the two victories. Vancouver Canucks prospect Riley Patterson contributed three goals and three assists to help the Barrie Colts take a 2-0 series lead, while Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis of the Brantford Bulldogs stood out with six points (4-2-6) in a pair of wins.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Denver Barkey (London Knights)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Pano Fimis (Erie Otters)

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Konnor Smith (Brampton Steelheads)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Colts' Sam Hillebrandt Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sam Hillebrandt of the Barrie Colts is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, following a pair of wins with a 3.00 goals-against average and .928 save percentage.

Stopping a total of 77 shots last week, Hillebrandt backstopped the Colts to a 2-0 series lead over the Kingston Frontenacs. He turned aside 38 of 40 shots on Thursday, earning first star honours in Barrie's 6-2 win. The 6-foot-1, 170lb. netminder returned to the crease on Saturday with a 39-save performance as the Colts skated to a 7-4 victory.

A 20-year-old from Riverview, Florida, Hillebrandt posted a 21-13-0-2 record during the regular season, along with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He's appeared in five playoff contests so far in 2024-25, maintaining an undefeated 5-0 record with a 3.20 goals-against average and .905 save percentage. Originally from Michigan, Hillebrandt played in the Detroit Little Caesars AAA program before relocating to Florida. He captured gold with the U.S. National Junior Team at both the 2024 and 2025 World Juniors. The Colts signed Hillebrandt as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season following his time with the Florida Alliance North 16U program in 2021-22. Across 76 career regular season OHL appearances, he holds a 38-29-2-2 record with one shutout, a 3.41 goals-against average, and a .900 save percentage.

Also considered for the award this week, Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires played to a 2-0 record along with a 1.00 goals-against average and .947 save percentage, while Austin Elliott of the London Knights was also a standout, going 2-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .902 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Spitfires' Andrew Robinson Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Andrew Robinson of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registered a goal in a pair of victories last week.

Helping the Spitfires take a 2-0 series lead over the Kitchener Rangers, the 6-foot, 185lb. defenceman scored his first career OHL goal on Thursday and earned second star honours in a 5-1 win.

Selected by Windsor in the third round (58th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program, the 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont. native appeared in four regular season games with the Spitfires this season. He spent the majority of 2024-25 with the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders, tallying three goals, 31 assists and 34 points in 53 games played.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

March. 31 - Apr. 6: Noah Read (London Knights)

March. 24 - March. 30: Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires)

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 17 - March. 23: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.