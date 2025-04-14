2025 Under-18 Priority Selection Is Wednesday, April 16

April 14, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The 9th annual OHL Under-18 Priority Selection is set to commence at 5:30pm on Wednesday, April 16th where no fewer than 40 players born in 2007 and 2008 will be chosen from Under-18 AAA programs from across the province. The Under-18 Priority Selection will be held entirely online, and streaming for free on OHL Live.

Here's everything you need to know about the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection:

History:

The concept for the OHL Under-18 Priority Selection was developed in 2017 with full support from Hockey Canada's three Ontario Branches including the Ontario Hockey Federation (OHF), Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO), and Hockey Northwestern Ontario (HNO), to assist in the growth of U18 AAA hockey and provide further opportunities for players at different stages of their hockey development.

Players Eligible for Selection:

All U18 players not currently on a CHL Member Team Protected List who were carded with an Ontario-based U18 AAA Hockey Club or an accredited Hockey Canada sport school within the OHF, HNO or HEO in the 2023-24 playing season are eligible for the U18 Priority Selection.

Goaltender Policy:

Should a Member Team select a goalie with one of their two selections, the Club has the option to select another player (skater only). There will be an additional round added to the Under-18 Priority Selection to facilitate the drafting of the additional skater utilizing the same selection order and process.

