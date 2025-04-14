Game Preview: Windsor at Kitchener for Game 3

KITCHENER, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener as the teams set to face off in Game 3. The Spitfires have solidified themselves in the drivers seat with two wins at home and hold a 2-0 series lead heading into game 3.

TV: YourTV Windsor

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: AM800

Live Stats

Quotes From The Aud at Morning Skate:

Jack Nesbitt:

Q: What has been clicking through the first two games?

A: "I mean we have just been staying together and playing our game. I think everyone's having a big part in us winning here and I think everyone has been outworking the other team. We have limited them to 19 and 16 shots and holding them to 1 goal is important for us and Joe (Costanzo) has been playing unbelievable and that helps as well."

Q: How would you describe the teams confidence level coming into game 3 in Kitchener?

A: "Winning the first two games at home were really important, our fanbase is amazing. Our confidence is high but we can't get too high or else we won't come out as we want to. We need to stay level and come out like we have been the last 2 games."

Q: Who has been stepping up as a leader in the locker room this series?

A: "I mean Greentree he is always a leader but he's stepping up even more and Protas has been talking a lot and the boys are ready for the games. I have been stepping in there and saying what I can say and get the guys ready."

Q: Do you feel your role has evolved through the playoffs with the upcoming NHL draft and named the Western Conference most improved player?

A: "Start of the year I didn't know how much trust Wally (Coach Walters) had in me. It was probably less than it is now as my play has improved a lot and I have been able to play on the PP and PK. That is pretty important for me and I am loving it, I am just going out there doing what I can do to help us win."

Ilya Protas:

Q: What is the message in the locker room with two wins under your belt both at home but now the series moves to Kitchener?

A: "It is always fun and easier to play at home, especially with the best fans in the league. Now we have Kitch in Kitch and we have Morneau who has scored lots of goals in this rink so I think we will be good here."

Q: How do you keep the same intensity from home on the road?

A: "You play for each other, the team, the organization and the for the logo on your chest and it's about pushing hard and its hard with guys out but if we keep doing what we have been doing we will be good."

Ryan Abraham:

Q: You scored two big goals last game, what does that mean for you and going into game 3?

A: "You know I had a lot of help from my teammates like Davis made a couple good plays and Kennedy moving the puck to Davis on one of the goals. I think going into this game we need to keep doing what were doing and play a full 60 minutes."

Q: How important is the teams chemistry in high pressure playoff games and going into Kitchener for Game 3?

A: "I think we have played here a bunch of times so we know what we are up against and the fans are crazy. We know what their team is going to do so we stick to the game plan and we should be good."

Q: What stood out to you the most with your teams effort the last two games?

A: "I really noticed we just played complete games, there was no time off and that's what will be a key to our success.

Head Coach Greg Walters:

Q: What has stood out the last two games with your teams effort?

A: "I think there is a total 100% buy in to the team first and defence first and you see what we can do when we defend first, our offence will take care of itself."

Q: How pleased are you with the team executing the game plan through the first two games?

A: "They have been amazing, right through our goalie right on through. Obviously we have some injuries and guys are stepping up playing in different positions and really proud of the kids."

Q: What areas are you looking to improve heading into Game 3 and 4 in Kitchener?

A: "Just everything, trying to get better every day, that is what we have talked about since training camp and obviously there is room for improvement and in all aspects we just want to keep getting better."

Scouting the Windsor Spitfires

The Spitfires come into the game with a solid mix of veteran leadership and young talent. Their offense has been clicking, led by their dynamic forwards, who have consistently pressured opposing defenses. The powerplay has been dynamic throughout the first round and the first two games will continue to provide a boost to the offence.

Ilya Protas (Washington) leads the OHL Playoffs in points with 20. Protas has 3 goals and 17 assists.

Liam Greentree (LA Kings) sits 3rd in playoff scoring with 18 points (9g, 9a)

Noah Morneau has 11 goals which is tied for 1st in Playoff scoring.

Conor Walton was the unsung hero in game 2 as his tally stood as the game winning goal in a 5-1 win.

In goal, the Spitfires have used Joey Costanzo as the teams primary starter, through the first round Costanzo went 4-0-1 and has added two more wins and reduced his goals against to 1.83GAA and SV% of .923.

Scouting the Kitchener Rangers

The Rangers, known for their speed and offensive creativity, will be looking to outpace Windsor with their transition game. The Rangers group is young but skilled, and they have the ability to score in bunches.

In the playoffs, Trent Swick (Vegas GK) leads the team with 9 points (4g, 5a) and is closely followed by Christian Humphreys (Colorado) who has 7 points (2g, 5a). Both were held pointless in the first two games and will be looking to get on the score sheet.

On defence, Jakub Chromiak has led the charge with 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points.

In goal, the Rangers have gone with overager Jackson Parsons who has solidified himself as one of the leagues best goalies and recently won the overager player of the year award. Parsons played in 52 regular season games and had a 2.24GAA and SV% of .920. In the playoffs, Parsons played in all 7 games going 4-3-0 and has a 2.54GAA and .901 SV%.

Key Matchups

Goaltending Battle: Both teams will need their netminders to be at their best, as this game could easily turn into a high-scoring affair.

Special Teams: Both teams have potent powerplay's but penalty killing could tip the scales. Whichever team stays more disciplined and capitalizes on the man advantage will likely gain the upper hand in what should be a tight series.

